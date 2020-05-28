Thanks for signing up!

Birthday cakes are soft, sweet, and commemorative of a special occasion. That should make them one of the least threatening foods around, right? WRONG!

Sometimes things go horribly, horribly awry, and the end result is a cake that 100% looks like it’s just cursed three generations of your descendants to a life of crippling awkwardness and overly-sensitive skin.

Anyway, enough about my family history.

In January this year, some cursed cake connoisseur decided to start rounding up the worst of ’em on Twitter. It’s like reading through the catalogue for a bakery run by all the worst people you know.

Buckle up, scroll down, and – if you dare – dig in.

If you could visualise Cardi B yelling “CORONAVIRUS”, it would literally by this cake.

And for our more sophisticated friends, we have the ~COVID-19~ cake. Magnifique.

Some of them start with cartoons as inspiration and then mix in a tablespoon of cursed energy.

While others are cursed because they’re simply too accurate.

The military cakes are particularly threatening and pretty fucken problematic too. Fuck off back to Alabama, Chris.

Meanwhile, even the apologetic cakes have extremely threatening auras.

Oh, a Karen cake — Vote by mail! (@Yabadab35631124) May 25, 2020

(I needed the below cake a few years back).

Others are welcoming… but still kind of threatening somehow.

Some are just plain rude. An asterisk wouldn’t go astray here, guys.

This one could’ve been wholesome in another universe.

While this one is threatening in every universe.

But the one which, uhhh, takes the cake, is Spongebob in his final form.

If you listen carefully, you can hear the world’s most depressing “hip hip, hooray” tolling in the distance.