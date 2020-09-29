It’s looking like Christmas has maybe come early this year, because brand new Gingerbread chocolate blocks from Cadbury have been sighted in shops across Aus, clearly evidence that not even Santa knows what month it is anymore.

Spotted by very keen eyes in a Cadbury-obsessed Facebook group, the ‘Christmas Edition’ choccy looks like it’s made of sugar and spice and everything nice, with chunks of gingerbread buried in creamy milk chocolate. ‘Tis the season of overeating, and the season’s coming in hot.

A bit of casual Googling came up with a Coles listing of the new choccy blocks (the link takes you to a dead-end for now) with the new seasonal yums coming in at $5 a block. Though they’re not online just yet, it looks like little elves (or holiday goblins, as I like to refer to myself) have dropped a few blocks in at shops around the traps, including up in New Farm in Queensland and down in Geelong.

I’m very here for this. Marrying together the crunchy, spiced gingerbread chunks with silky, creamy milk choc (not the shitty stuff your uncle always gifts you at Christmas) sounds like absolute heaven. Having it land in shops well before the silly season is plain dangerous and delicious.

It’s a long-held tradition in my family that us kids get given a Cadbury stocking every year, and now knowing that this limited edition gingerbread treat is in contention for Best Seasonal Sweetie, I simply must demand that it is also included in this year’s choccy stockings. Cadbury, do your thing, let me manifest this inclusion into existence this year.

There’s no official word from Cadbury about this particular delicious silly season snack, or when it may be whisked away from us again, so may I suggest absolutely yeeting one into your basket if you spot ’em in the wild. I’m guessing they’ll probably be hanging around until just after the holiday season, before disappearing back off shelves like they never existed, breaking our collective hearts in the process.

