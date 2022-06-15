Prepare your guts and clear your dessert plans for tonight because a new contender for your fave treat has entered the choccy aisle. Cadbury has collaborated with celeb chef Curtis Stone to make a special edition, Aussie-inspired block that’s made me as gooey as the treat itself.
Mates, it’s a caramel slice flavour. Hooly dooly.
The decadent choccy block features a “vanilla creme” layer (whatever that means) dotted with biscuit pieces, drizzled in oozing caramel and entombed in classic Dairy Milk chocolate. Good lord it’s yummo.
I just ate a line of squares and I think I may have seen the face of God. The choccy is perfect and features all the right textures — cronch, soft and goo. Everything you need for a well-rounded sweetie experience.
Foodie TikToker @deficitincalories posted up his own review of the new Cadbury block this week before the official drop. He said if you love Caramello Koalas you’ll love the new choccy block.
@deficitincalories
#review #new #coles #caramelslice #cadbury #chocolate #curtisstone #fyp #foryou♬ original sound – Deficit In Calories
The caramel slice blocks are a limited-time thing so if you wanna shove some of Curtis Stones’ collab into your gob you gotta hit the shops ASAP. Blocks of these bad boys are going for $5.00 at Coles supermarkets and apparently they’re on sale for $3 at the moment.
Bung the kettle on, the time is right for an afternoon treat.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Woolies Mudcake Lovers, Your Road Is About To Be Rocked With This New Cake Coming Very Soon
-
KitKat Collabed With Biscoff On A Tasty New Treat So Say Hello To Yr New Munchies-Destroyer
-
Plz Eggploin: Folks Are Claiming Cadbury Easter Choccies Are Tasting A Lil Bit Funky This Season
-
Shut The Front Door, Cadbury Has Stepped Into The Bakery With Three Choccy-Inspired Cupcakes