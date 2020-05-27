It seems like every man and his dog is using IG stories to share recipes no one asked for during lockdown. But every so often, someone out there in your feed is actually, you know, A GOOD COOK.
I met Sophie Kitchen at a work event years ago, and we’ve stayed Instagram friends even though we honestly rarely see each other. She doesn’t even live in Australia anymore. Such is the beauty of IG – you can stay distant acquaintances with people whose content you enjoy.
Sophie worked at a lifestyle magazine and had a real passion for cooking. During iso, I noticed she was sharing recipe posts where the pic was the finished product, and the caption was the recipe. The bit that really got me? All the recipes were so easy, a bloody ten-year-old could manage them. And not one of those Masterchef Kids ten-year-olds.
The secret to sprucing up a shop-bought pasta sauce? Red wine and garlic???????? Use up that jar that’s been sat in the back of your cupboard in this midweek mascarpone pasta bake ???? -200g conchiglioni pasta shells SAUCE -500g shop-bought pasta sauce or chopped tomatoes -3 garlic cloves, finely chopped or grated -A large splash of red wine -1 vegetable stock pot or stock cube -Brown onion, finely chopped FILLING -Large handful of baby spinach (approx 60-70g), roughly chopped -Lemon (zest and juice of 1/2) -150g mascarpone -A pinch of nutmeg -1 egg -Generous pinch of salt and pepper GARNISH -Mozzarella -Basil -Grated Parmesan Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil. Add the pasta and cook for 10 minutes or until just al dente (check packet instructions if unsure). Drain and toss with a little olive oil before leaving to cool. In a large frying pan, heat a drizzle of olive oil over a medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until just softened. Add the garlic, red wine, stock pot and a splash of water. Stir, then add the pasta sauce/chopped tomatoes. Allow to simmer and heat through. Transfer 3/4 of the sauce to a medium baking dish. In a bowl, combine the mascarpone, nutmeg, salt, pepper, lemon juice and zest. Add the baby spinach and stir together with the egg. Fill each pasta shell with a little of the filling and place into the baking dish, open side up. Cover with the remaining pasta sauce and then tear over the mozzarella. Bake for 20 minutes or until the cheese is golden and melted. Garnish with basil and grated Parmesan to serve. #cooking #foodphotography #eeeeats #iphone #f52community #simplesupper #copenhagen #scandinavia #instafood #platderesistance #chef #foodporn #thefeedfeed #feedfeed #pasta #mascarpone #dinner #spring #autumn
Yep, Sophie was using lockdown to share recipes with her followers – and also her last name really is Kitchen, she was like born for this shit.
But the recipe that got me REAL good? This one:
Sometimes, when you’ve had a rough day, all it takes is some stale bread, eggs, milk and spices to make things a little brighter. She may be simple, but this ‘bread no butter pudding’ is ultimate comfort bowl food. Recipe below and in my baking highlights. Tweak as you like and eat for dinner (no judgement in these times). 600ml milk 2 eggs Zest of an orange or lemon Leftover stale bread (about 400-500gish) 3 tbs sugar, brown or white Pinch of mixed spices (cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg) Preheat the oven to 170 degrees (fan-forced). Tear the bread into small’ish chunks and place into a baking tin. In a small saucepan, heat the milk, orange zest, spices and sugar together over a medium heat for 3-4 minutes (this helps the flavours infuse into the milk). Leave to cool for a few minutes. Meanwhile, whisk the eggs, then whisk them into the infused milk. Carefully pour over the bread and press down gently to ensure everything is soaked in milk. Sprinkle over a little more sugar and bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes or until golden and puffed up. Serve in a bowl or eat straight from the tin #stayathome #cooking #foodphotography #eeeeats #iphone #f52community #dinner #simplesupper #copenhagen #scandinavia #instafood #platderesistance #chef #foodporn #pudding
I’ve been a bread and butter pudding fan since Sizzler lumped a giant tray of it in their dessert section back in the 90s. It’s still the best dessert they make, IMO.
I’d never made it myself because it always seemed so fiddly. I have to buy bread? How do I make the spiced eggy bit? Etc etc.
But my iso has seen me buying up big on fancy bread loaves I ultimately leave to go stale. I had half a loaf about to turn, and figured I could try Sophie’s recipe.
Turns out it was the best thing I ever did.
Look at that CRISP TOP. The GOLDEN HUE. It’s bloody perfect and it tasted as good as it looks.
For me, the key genius with this recipe is how quickly it comes together. It’s really just bunging 600ml of milk in a pot, adding a dash of three spices you can buy for $2 a pop, adding some lemon or orange zest (mine is usually lemon coz Ive always got lemons around) and then pouring the mix over the bread.
I have legit made this twice after dinner on a whim. How many recipes do you know that you can just make on a whim when you’re a shit-to-average chef? Not many, if any.
It’s the ultimate comfort food, too. Both times I’ve made this recipe, it’s been after a moody day when I want to find self-esteem via eating.
Now the gift I have received, I pass on to you. Enjoy stress-making your bread and butter pudding and then crying into it, I know I do.