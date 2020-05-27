Our collective obsession with covering food with gooey, molten cheese is about to be reignited as our fave Sydney all-you-can-eat raclette nights are returning to Tuesday and Wednesday nights from the start of June. Picture this: sitting down (!) in a restaurant (!!) while someone prepares food for you (!!!)

Get your best hard pants on friends, it’s time to go out for dinner again.

Loluk Bistro in Surry Hills will once again fire up the cheese-melting machines to serve up big globs of liquefied fromage from 6pm on Tuesday, June 2nd for a small, socially-distant number of eat-in customers. The cheesemares are returning to the inner-city hills, nature is healing, etc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LoLuk Bistro (@lolukbistro) on Dec 2, 2018 at 9:03pm PST

For a tidy $49, you get as much cheesy goodness until 10pm strikes, literally four hours in an intimate Sydney restaurant with molten raclette slathered over potatoes, cornichon pickles, salad, and a charcuterie board. Fuck it, just absolutely fill your gullet with as much goopy French cheese as you can. And if you run out of that French and Italian charcuterie (which is filled with breseola, capicola, ham, prosciutto, and saucisson) you can order yourselves another platter of cold cuts for $8.

And if you’ve saved room for dessert – because there’s always room for pud – you can scarf down a few profiteroles ‘cos they’re included in the $49 set price. And then you can fucken profiterole me all the way home, thanks.

Bookings are obviously essential here mates, especially because the Bourke St bistro can’t seat as many people as they used to, so book yourself in a night of cheesy goodness over on the Loluk Bistro website.