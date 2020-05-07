Among everything else that has been postponed because of the COVID-19 shutdowns, Sydney’s Bastille Festival has had to move its annual cheese and wine-laden event in The Rocks – but that doesn’t mean it’s gonna leave us without being fed and watered. The team behind the annual Frenchy festival has pivoted to doing deliveries, so you can have a wine or three and a healthy dose of gooey raclette from the comfort of your couch.

The Revolution Box was born out of the pandemic shutdown and the festival’s postponement, and instead brings all the goodies you’d find in the Rocks to your house instead.

Honestly, the best thing here is that you don’t have to wait until Bastille Day (July 14) to gorge yourself on bulk cheese. That’s the clincher for me, mates.

Teaming up with Meals On Wheels, the Bastille Fest team have a bunch of different options you can buy, ranging from a straight six-pack of wines, like Beaujolais or a fizzy Cremant d’Alsace, to the more luxe wine and cheese offerings.

There’s the French Fondue feast box for $105, with three perfect portions of french cheese to melt with a bottle of cooking wine (and another for sipping) with instructions on how to pull together the fondue without catching everything on fire.

Or you can go the bougie Raclette feast box for $95, with all the trimmings to make charcuterie and potatoes before smothering it in 500g of gooey cheese.

And if you really want to spoil yourself, there’s the full French Wine & Cheese feast box. It might come in at $249 but it contains a fully-fledged degustation of cheeses (including a whole Camembert to roast), six bottles of wines, baguettes for that trés chic French vibe (and to soak up the wine in your guts), a bunch of Bonne Maman jams to go with the cheeses and a live masterclass with their French sommelier.

Some real date night level stuff here, which could be entirely on your own and just really go to town on this box of goodies. Absolutely no rules here in 2020, my friends.

Dig out that striped top and beret, it’s time to turn this isolation into a Parisian chic cheese fever dream. Bon appétit.