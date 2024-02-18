Australian Internet Is Now Passionately Debating What Our Nation’s ‘Least Shit Common Beer’ Is

In what might be our favourite Reddit thread to pop up in the past few weeks, Aussies are currently floating what they reckon is this country’s “least shit common beer”. This is democracy manifest.

The r/Australia subreddit is truly the bargain bin of Australian culture and I mean that in the nicest way possible: You never know what you’re going to find and when you nab something good, you can’t quite believe the value.

The online town square has given us something very intriguing this weekend. A user by the name REINSTEIN11497 asked, “what’s the least shit common beer?”

They accompanied it with this image which, as many noted, features him holding a can of beer while watching a TV that is objectively WAY too far away from him.

Turns out there’s a subreddit called r/TVTooFar for that also.

IT’S SO FAR AWAY.

Okay, back on topic.

We’re not talking craft breweries or anything that’s popped up in the last 5 years run by two guys with moustaches and sleeve tattoos.

We’re talking about the stuff your uncle drinks on Christmas Day.

And yes, we’re including beers not made in Australia but they just have to be widely available here.

“My grandfather swears that Great Northern is a fantastic beer,” read one of the most up-voted replies. “He also has middle-stage Alzheimer’s so…”. Yikes wow. Point taken?

“Coopers green,” added another person, copping nearly 1,000 up-votes at the time of writing.

On a personal level, I’d have to agree. Green Coopers cans are an extremely safe bet.

“Emu Export. Beer classic,” wrote someone else, presumably from Western Australia.

Carlton Draught, Mountain Goat, Asahi and VB were also featured in the upper end of the up-voted comment rankings.

We also just wanted to take a quick moment to shout out this comment from perhaps the most “Queensland” man in existence.

“You’ve got it right there in ya hand champion, a cold Milton Mango will soothe the soul and quench the thirst of even the driest Aussie battlers. Do not listen to the naysayers and southern ponces, XXXX is king of this golden land of plenty.”

Jesus Christ, it’s like you asked ChatGPT to write the most Far North sentence it could deliver.

Anyway, this list is kind of redundant. Everyone knows you just buy the cheapest shit you can get.

Let’s not pretend any of us have taste when it comes to choosing beer.