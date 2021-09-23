At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While sipping a frothy with yer mates while at the pub on a lazy Sunday afternoon is a surefire good time, there’s so much more that you can do with a yeasty ale.

If you’re looking to spice up dinner or cleaning habits, here are five fun things you can do with a beer that doesn’t include drinking it.

1. Fry It

Ever tried beer-battered fries? It’s literally hot chippies fried in beer. Yep, you can use the light, crispy and delicious batter for a variety of other fried foods too, including onion rings, chicken and fish tacos.

Try using a stout beer like Guinness for a slightly chocolaty, malty sweetness or Coopers Pale Ale for a lighter finish.

2. Bake Bread With It

In what is possibly the best news ever, beer is a superfood. Well, the brewer’s yeast is, at least.

Because of this, you can use beer to make bread dough — with the yeast already included. The bread will be high in protein, iron, zinc, selenium, and B vitamins. Beer bread is filling and nutritious.

Brown ale, lagers, and porters work the best for this type of baking. Try using Mornington Brown Ale or Great Northern Super Crisp Lager.

3. Bathe In It

Hear me out with this one. Bathing in beer is an actual thing. In fact, it’s an ancient tradition. Beer baths are a part of Eastern European culture, particularly in the Czech Republic. According to Forbes, it is claimed that the practice will “relieve stress, cleanse the skin and release toxins from the body.” It’s a detox, which is quite ironic really.

You can even try out a beer spa when in Europe and apparently, it’s truly one of the best things you can do. However, I don’t recommend trying this one at home.

4. Marinate With It

From marinating in it to marinating with it, beer is also an awesome ingredient to slather a juicy piece of steak with. Pair it with beer-battered fries and a frothy cold one and that’s dinner sorted for me, thanks.

Try using a Cooper’s Dark Ale with this delish Beer and Brown Sugar Steak Marinade from Yummly.

READ MORE 6 Mulled Wine Alternatives If You Just Want A Warm Alcoholic Bev That Isn't Vino

5. Clean with it

Ever spilled a beer before and found yourself in a sticky mess? While it’s devastating to lose a loved one, here’s a fun fact for the day. Even though it doesn’t seem like it, beer is actually great for cleaning. So mop it up and keep it.

Due to beer’s high acidity, it makes for a great polisher of pots, pans, and even jewellery.

Beer is also great for removing coffee stains and for washing your hair, where it can add volume and thickness. There was even a shampoo brand called Body on Tap in the ’70s. Amazing.