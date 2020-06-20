If you’re looking for a place to go on your first post-lockdown holiday, may I suggest this eight-bedroom Harry Potter-themed AirBnB?

Located on Wizard’s Way, Florida (right around the corner from Universal Studios), the property has eight bedrooms, so there’s even enough space for your Slytherin friends.

“Welcome to Wizard’s Way, a magical 8-bedroom, 5-bath vacation home at Champion’s Gate. Step inside and find a sorting hat that’s ready to send you to your assigned house (bedroom), each meticulously designed to capture the houses and other themes from the movies. Are you destined to be roaring with the lions or slithering with the snakes? Book now and find out,” the AirBnB description reads.

You can choose between bedrooms inspired by each of the Hogwarts houses (Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw) as well as rooms designed to look like the Hogwarts Express and the iconic flying car that Harry and Ron crash into a tree.

But when you’re not sleeping, you can also explore the rest of the property, which includes a dining room inspired by the great hall (yes, Dumbledore’s dining chair is included) and a garage that has been turned into a fucking Quidditch pitch. I mean, talk about iconic.

You can also kick back and watch the films in the theatre room, which has been transformed into the Forbidden Forest.

Oh, and let’s not forget the incredible staircase that’s fitted with framed paintings like the halls of the IRL Hogwarts itself.

The property has a 4-night minimum stay, but with Universal Studios just a 30-minute drive away

You can view the property on Airbnb here.