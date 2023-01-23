6 Underrated Things To Do In Tokyo If You Need That Extra Push To Go, From Someone Who Just Went

You’d be lying if you said Japan wasn’t on your list of places you’ve been dying to visit. Even if you’ve already been I just know you’re itching to go back. Well, now you can, but what will you do once you get there?

I recently spent a week in Tokyo trying to do as much as I could with the limited time I had and here’s all the stuff I reckon you may not have thought of yet.

On this list, you won’t find obvious things like visiting the Tokyo Skytree or Harajuku (which you absolutely must do) but instead, I’ve highlighted some underrated gems you may not ever think of visiting.

So without further here are my six things to do in Japan that blew me away:

#1. Gunma Prefecture Day Trip

One of the highlights of my trip to Tokyo was the Gunma Prefecture day trip, which included a ‘yuge amount of hot activities packed into a single day.

First, you’ll hop on a bus and head straight to an all-you-can-eat crab buffet. Yes, I said all you can eat. The crabs there were some of the best crabs I’ve ever eaten and I’m not even exaggerating.

If crab isn’t really your style there are other things on offer to munch, but expect most of the dishes to be themed around fresh pinchers served up fried, fresh and flambéed.

After the crab, you’ll head on over to an all-you-can-eat strawberry-picking field. Basically, you do exactly what it says on the tin. Make sure you save room in your tum though because those strawbs are JUICY and you’ll want to devour heaps.

As if that wasn’t enough gorgeousness, you’ll then head over to a tofu factory where you’ll be able to scoop your own tofu skin and munch on it. You didn’t come to Tokyo to NOT eat all the delicious food, after all.

To top it all off you’ll finish the day at Ashikaga Flower Park, a gorgeous field of bright lights and flowers. The flower park is much better during the daytime in spring or summer, but it’s also lovely at night in winter/autumn when there aren’t too many flowers around as that’s when the entire park lights up with bright lights.

Oof, what a day.

#2. Cooking Class in Asakusa

If you’ve got a couple of pretty pennies to spend on a cute experience in Tokyo then I’d definitely splurge on the “Instagrammable Cooking Class” offered in Asakusa.

You’ll get to make Temari sushi (the ball-shaped sushi) and your very own miso soup during the hour-long class. After that’s done you take your plate up to the rooftop of the building and feast in front of a simply gorgeous view.

I tried my best to make my little Temari balls look exquisite, but it’s harder than it looks to perfect them!

#3. Yomiuriland

You’d be forgiven for having never heard of Yomiuriland in your life, but allow me to shed some light on one of the most incredible theme parks in Japan.

Sure Disneyland and Universal are right there, but Yomiuriland is something you have to see for yourself, especially if you’re going in winter.

Think incredible lights everywhere you look, thrilling rides (I highly recommend that wild rollercoaster) and of course, theme park noms to keep you going. I have to say, Japan does theme park snacks twenty times better than Australia ever will, so don’t pass on the opportunity to grab some.

#4. Ginza Art Aquarium

If walking around and looking at really pretty things is more your style (which you can arguably do anywhere in Tokyo), then I recommend Ginza Art Aquarium.

It’s basically an art gallery entirely made up of elaborate goldfish displays, moody music and bright lights. It’s unlike anything else you’ll see in an aquarium OR an art gallery, and you can take as much time as you’d like soaking in the sights and taking aesthetic pics.

There are about 70 species of goldfish to gawk at, so go wave hello to each and every one of them.

#5. Day Trip To Nikko

If you ever feel like you need to escape Tokyo city and want to see some gorgeous shrines and beautiful mountains, I’d recommend heading over to Nikko for the day.

There are plenty of things to do over there. Hell, I met this cute doggo.

Nikko is full of stunning shrines which sit not too far from Chuzenji Lake and Kegon Falls. I recommend seeing both while you’re there.

Apparently the mountains are completely different in the summertime, but I saw them in winter and they were majestic. I guess I’ll just have to go back… oh no.

#6. Go Say Hello to the Duckies

I accidentally stumbled upon Ueno Park (do NOT ask me how) and came face to face with a heap of ducks swimming through the massive lake.

If you want to have a gorgeous day off from travelling all around, I recommend having a breather at Ueno Park and waving to the little duckies.

And that’s all folks! I’m already planning my next trip back to Japan because there is just so much to see and so little time to see it all.

See you in the skies!