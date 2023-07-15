YUCK: An Influencer Shared Her Icky Experience Sitting In Plane Seats That FACED EACH OTHER

An influencer from the USA has shone light on a horrific injustice in air travel — economy seats that literally face each other. I’ve never gotten the ick so hard in my LIFE. Let’s break it down (and kill it before it breeds).

When Chicago-based social media personality Megan Homme boarded her flight this past week, we doubt she expected to experience a monstrosity like this.

In a TikTok that has clocked more than two million views just a day after it was posted, Homme reacts to the bizarre configuration of the plane seats with the appropriate level of bafflement.

The video is simply captioned “WHY” and we don’t have any further questions, your honour.

This is like something straight out of a very niche 2023 horror movie.

Imagine it. There are no vampires, axe murderers or evil spirits. Instead, it’s a much greater threat: sustained human-to-human eye contact for an extended period of time.

As you might’ve predicted, the comments section was filled with folks who’d also been infected with a similarly intense ick.

“Um excuse me this isn’t a train ride,” wrote one.

“Like what’s the reason for that, whose idea this is and who accepted this idea,” said another.

“A new fear unlocked,” added a third.

If you’re wondering what the airline was, Megan replied to a comment asking this exact question with, “a regional airline in Sweden hahah”. So there you go…

A few other commenters mentioned that popular US carrier Southwest Airlines used to offer this same configuration “in the early 2000s”.

“I flew facing the back of the plane on Southwest in like 2000 and I’m still dizzy from that flight,” one poor former passenger wrote.

This makes total sense aesthetically.

2000sCore had no regard for style and I’ll die on that hill.

Let’s just hope the Aussie airlines don’t go getting any inspo from this…