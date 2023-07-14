Jetstar Responds To Viral TikToker Who Claims Staff ‘Abused’ Him At Melb International Airport

Jetstar has responded to allegations made by an Aussie TikToker who claimed a staff member “abused” him at Melbourne International Airport.

Aussie vlogger Jayden Clark (@jaydenclark21) recently went viral after he recounted an alleged incident he had with a female Jetstar staffer which left him “shaking”.

“I’ve never experienced any customer service like this,” he said in the TikTok, which now has more than 607k views.

According to Clark, the alleged incident happened when he asked the staffer if he was in the right terminal. When he revealed he was flying with Fiji Airways, the worker allegedly gestured to her uniform.

“She then pointed out her uniform like this and goes, ‘I don’t work for Fiji, I work for Jetstar. Go sit down,’” he claimed.

The TikToker revealed he was on the phone with his mum the whole time and she heard the entire interaction.

“My mum was hearing everything, so I was like, ‘Yeah no, she was so rude.’ She then yells across the counter in front of everyone sitting around me, probably a hundred people all waiting to get on the plane, and she goes, ‘Don’t whinge,’” he claimed.

“I literally had responded, ‘There’s no need to be so rude’. She’s like, ‘I’m not being rude. I don’t work for that airline,’ and she was having a go at me in front of absolutely everyone sitting around.”

He then said he attempted to take a photo of the staff member since her name badge wasn’t visible, but he was unsuccessful with his snap. The staffer allegedly got “right up in [his] face”, demanding he delete the photo or police would be called.

“I show her my phone and I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m shaking right now and you’re giving me so much anxiety’ [and] she goes, ‘You’re shaking now? Wait until the AFP get here if you don’t sit down and be quiet,’” he said.

He also said he asked to speak to a manager but she was apparently the manager.

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, a spokesperson for Jetstar, said they’ve contacted Clark in regards to his complaints and that the team member involved in the alleged incident recounted “a different version of events”.

“We’ve spoken to our team member, and they have a different version of events to Mr Clark. However, we take all feedback and complaints seriously and our customer team has reached out to better understand his perspective,” the spokesperson said.

Although Jetstar said it has reached out to the TikToker, Clark claimed he’s had “no direct contact from any staff member from the company”.

“I have never ever been left so disappointed and helpless by a company — especially with the higher standard you’d expect from a company of their scale,” he told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

In a second video, Clarke doubled down on his claims. He also reiterated that neither Jetstar nor its parent company Qantas had reached out to him.

“Despite the video having over a half of a million views, Jetstar [and] Qantas — no one has commented on it, whatsoever. I not had any contact from any staff member,” he claimed.

“I’m genuinely shocked that Qantas [or] Jetstar have not taken any accountability and instead are implying that I am making this up and dramatising the story,” he said.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Qantas for comment.

