This morning, Qantas and Jetstar revealed a massive list of discounted domestic flights and special deals, billing the sale as a boost to Australia’s tourism industry.

It comes as excellent news for folks such as myself who would love a sweet getaway but don’t have a pot to piss in right now.

So I’ve had a little browse to see what the travel options are and there are actually some pretty shmick getaways available!

There’s a trip to both of Melbourne’s airports along with one to sunny Cairns. Then there’s Townsville, Adelaide, Ballina Byron and Brissy, also for just 19 buckeroos.

And if a coastal getaway takes your fancy, there’s a $19 trip to the Sunshine Coast along with the Gold Coast.

Ooh, speaking of which, the Gold Coast theme parks are set to reopen v. soon so that’s perf timing. Sea World park plus Paradise Country will open its doors on June 26, followed by the Australian Outback Spectacular horse show and dinner on July 3 and fam faves Movie World and Wet’n’Wild 12 days later on July 15.

This is the full list of discounts, applicable for certain travel periods between July 14 and end of October:

Adelaide to Melbourne: $19

Adelaide to Sydney: $19

Adelaide to Cairns: $19

Melbourne Avalon to Gold Coast: $19

Melbourne Avalon to Sydney: $19

Brisbane to Sydney: $19

Brisbane to Proserpine (Whitsunday Coast): $19

Brisbane to Townsville: $19

Melbourne to Ballina (Byron Bay): $19

Melbourne to Cairns: $19

Cairns to Gold Coast: $19

Sydney to Cairns: $19

Melbourne to Sunshine Coast: $19

Melbourne to Newcastle: $19

Melbourne to Gold Coast: $19

Melbourne to Sydney: $19

Newcastle to Gold Coast: $19

Sydney to Proserpine (Whitsunday Coast): $19

Sydney to Townsville: $19

Sydney to Gold Coast: $19

Aaaaand here are a bunch of other discounted options worth sussing:

Adelaide to Brisbane: $65

Adelaide to Gold Coast: $79

Brisbane to Cairns: $69

Brisbane to Melbourne: $79

Brisbane to Mackay: $49

Brisbane to Newcastle: $45

Sydney to Hamilton Island: $79

Melbourne to Proserpine (Whitsunday Coast): $75

Melbourne to Townsville: $75

Melbourne to Darwin: $89

Sydney to Darwin: $99

Brisbane to Darwin: $79

Adelaide to Darwin: $89

The sale started 9am this morning and runs until 11:59pm AEST Monday June 22, unless sold out earlier. Head here to suss out more flight options.

Happy hols!

