If you’ve headed to Australia’s South Coast in the last few years, you’re probably across Jervis Bay beauty Paperbark Camp.
The bush retreat is all open air spaces and the sounds of wildlife – lush, right?
GOOD NEWS people! Travel bans will soon be eased so start planning your great escape!!
The real win for Paperbark Camp is the glamping. Their tents have all your mod cons, but keep the vibes of the bush alive while you sleep. Hello, waking up to kookaburras and so on.
Also THESE BATHS.
There's a long way to go but this rain brings us closer to a guilt-free soak in the bath… of course if there's TWO in the bath then it's a guilt free pleasure!
The current deal is pretty sweet – from the 5th June, when Paperbark Camp reopens for business, you can cop a 2-night stay for 30% off regular weekend rates. That’s a pretty dece saving.
On top of that, you’ll score dinner at their gorge Gunyah restaurant, which is open-air and full on fancy.
Chef Steve and the team at Paperbark Camp have created a delicious and warming winter menu sure to tantlise your taste buds! Book your table today 02 4441 7299 open all long weekend.
Also I’m sorry – spiked hot choc and marshmallows? GIMME.
The 30% discounted rate runs from June 5th to 29th August, so you’ve gotta get in quick.