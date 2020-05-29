Thanks for signing up!

If you’ve headed to Australia’s South Coast in the last few years, you’re probably across Jervis Bay beauty Paperbark Camp.

The bush retreat is all open air spaces and the sounds of wildlife – lush, right?

The real win for Paperbark Camp is the glamping. Their tents have all your mod cons, but keep the vibes of the bush alive while you sleep. Hello, waking up to kookaburras and so on.

Also THESE BATHS.

The current deal is pretty sweet – from the 5th June, when Paperbark Camp reopens for business, you can cop a 2-night stay for 30% off regular weekend rates. That’s a pretty dece saving.

On top of that, you’ll score dinner at their gorge Gunyah restaurant, which is open-air and full on fancy.

Also I’m sorry – spiked hot choc and marshmallows? GIMME.

The 30% discounted rate runs from June 5th to 29th August, so you’ve gotta get in quick.