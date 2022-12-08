You Can Legit Stay In Hobbiton From The LOTR Films On Airbnb In NZ For *Checks Scroll* $10/Night

Calling all hobbits, elves and wizards: for the first time ever, you can stay at the OG Hobbiton movie set featured in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit flicks because it’s being turned into an Airbnb.

I’ve never been more excited at the prospect of visiting a hole.

Russell Alexander — who owns the 1,250 acre working farm in New Zealand’s Waikato region which Hobbiton is nestled in — is inviting folks from all around the world to kick back in the Shire à la Bilbo Baggins. BYO pipe-weed, beer and potatoes.

According to the Airbnb listing, fans will have special access to 44 hobbit-holes, which are all permanent features in the Shire.

You’ll feast on an evening banquet in The Green Dragon inn, sampling delights such as beef and ale stew, whole roast chooks, freshly baked breads, loads of ale and, obviously, second breakfast and elevenses.

You can then retire to The Millhouse, which is a two-bedroom hobbit-inspired home complete with its very own writing nook, should a burst of creativity strike. You never know, you might pen your own epic fantasy novel like J. R. R. Tolkein.

Upon waking, you can mosey over to your personal hobbit-hole and enjoy afternoon tea, or you can hit the behind-the-scenes private tour of the Hobbiton movie set and see how the sausage was made. And by the sausage, I mean The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

Obviously, you cannot behave like orcs at such a precious institution. According to a press release, there are several house rules which must be followed.

No unexpected house parties (unless Gandalf and the gang are with you)

Bare feet are legal but you must wipe your tootsies before stepping inside

Magical rings are OK but “keep them secret, keep them safe”

You can only park your pony at The Green Dragon Inn

There have been multiple troll sightings so wandering around at night isn’t recommended

No pets are allowed, but Pickles the resident Hobbiton cat will be available for pats

Live dragons are not to be laughed at!

The whole “turning Hobbiton into an Airbnb” situation is because it’s The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey‘s 10th anniversary. And what better way to celebrate the exceptional occasion than by living like a hobbit for a few nights?

Quite possibly the best part of all his — except for the fact you’ll be holidaying in a magical hobbit-hole — is staying at the Airbnb will only set you back AUD$9.43 a night. And to think I couldn’t find a semi-reasonable Airbnb close to the Sydney CBD without asking my financial advisor for help!

There will be three individual two-night stays for up to four guests on offer. Bookings will open at 8am AEDT on Wednesday, December 14, and stays will be available from March 2 – 4, March 9 – 11 and March 16 – 18 next year.