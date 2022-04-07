There’s nothing like having some of your prime years snatched and turned into tame-as-hell Groundhog Days, hey? I didn’t expect to still be living in the same city I was two years ago, let alone the same filthy sharehouse – but here I am, living that same life, with the same people who consider washing their toothpaste out of the sink as ‘cleaning the bathroom’. And yes, I do hope they read this.
If you’re feeling stuck in a rut too, shake your life up by jetting off on a dream adventure. The Whitsundays and Cairns & Great Barrier Reef are only a quick plane ride away and once there, you have a stack of action-packed options to move that sedentary body again, test your limits and remember what a rush of adrenaline feels like. AKA you’ll feel alive again.
CHOOSE YOUR ADVENTURE
Alright, time to tell us how you like to holiday.
Cairns & Great Barrier Reef has you covered literally all year ‘round when it comes to getting some action. For the ultimate thrill-seekers, give skydiving over Mission Beach or bungy jumping at Skypark Cairns a whirl. Plus, the water stays warm all year, so make sure to throw canyoning, whitewater rafting and chasin’ waterfalls onto your itinerary, too.
You can hit the high seas in The Whitsundays, the Heart of the Great Barrier Reef, if meeting new pals on a sailing adventure is more your speed. Some sailing crews will even let you help them drop the anchor and hoist the mainsail, so if you’ve watched 100 episodes of Below Deck, this is your time to shine, baby. You can also camp, hike, bike, snorkel and learn to free dive while you’re there, too.
We’re giving you and one of your mates the chance to go on a dream adventure in Queensland, worth over $6,000. (So you better revive those friendship-ranking skills from your Myspace era to pick your chosen one.) The lucky winner will score three days aboard the Kiana Sail & Dive in The Whitsundays, an adrenaline-junkie trip featuring six hair-raising experiences in Cairns & Great Barrier Reef, Skytrans flights direct from the Whitsundays to Cairns, two nights of accom at Global Backpackers Cairns and a $2,500 cash card to spend on the trip.
To enter, have a geeze at our schmick itinerary generator above. You’ll need to answer some questions about how you like to holiday and then we’ll hook you up with the ultimate itinerary for you. Once you’ve got that, tell us, in 25 words or less, what your dream adventure holiday is and you’ll be in the running to win. So dream big, friends.
