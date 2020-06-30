With the news Queensland is opening its beautiful borders from July 10, it’s high time we revisited exactly where you should be road tripping to as your non-Euro vacay this year.

Sure, you know about Noosa and Cairns, but there are plenty of other amazing places to see in the Sunshine State. From outback beauties to almost-off-grid rainforest, here are some of the primo Queensland spots to hit on your next warm weather holiday.

1. Julia Creek

Is this not the best sunset spot or what? Julia Creek, a teeny town in outback Queensland, is famous for these outdoor baths. They’re in the local caravan park, which aside from having caravan spots also has some pretty nice little villas you can rent.

Book in a time and you can have a bath (BYO cheese board and beers) while watching the sun set. Not too shabby. I wouldn’t say you would plan a trip simply to Julia Creek, but it’s a great pit stop on the way to some bigger outback towns like Mt Isa.

2. The Daintree

Yes, yes, we all know OF The Daintree, Queensland’s ancient rainforest, but did you know you can stay smack-bang in the middle of it? Yup, there are several amazing accommodation ops, like Crocodylus, which features safari-style lodging so you wake up to the sounds of nature.

3. Cobbold Gorge

Out near Mount Surprise is Cobbold Gorge, a working cattle property where you can stay and enjoy the outback, including paddleboarding on THAT amazing water system.

4. Birdsville

Usually home to the Big Red Bash which is 1000% on my bucket list for 2021, Birdsville is smack-bang in the middle of NOWHERE, which is why it’s so epic. To get there you’ll need a 4WD, a fair block of time and the ability to handle unsealed roads for long periods of time – but good lord is it worth it. Bonus – Boulia is north of here, and home to the mysterious Min Min Lights, if you like spooky stuff.

5. Moreton Island

Only 90 minutes north of Brissie is Moreton Island, home of the Tangalooma Wrecks. These old sunken ships were purposely put there as a breakwall, but have since created a phenomenal snorkelling spot. Total bucket list stuff, this.

6. Daydream Island

Daydream Island isn’t a secret, but what you might not know is that the old family holiday spot went through some major renos after cyclone damage, and the end result is a super chic private island resort featuring day trips to national parks, paddleboarding and more. The best part is everything is in walking distance from your room. ‘Cos we’re lazy like that.

7. Windorah

If you’ve headed to Birdsville, continue on to Windorah to check out the ridiculously red dirt. I don’t know about you, but standing in outback dirt is such a vibe – also, as if you wouldn’t get double digit IG taps for a pic like that ^.

8. Springbrook National Park

Heading to the GC? This national park – and THAT waterfall – are situated just outside in the hinterland, so you can day trip out for a rainforest break.

9. Cape Hillsborough

Love a good kanga? Well, Cape Hillsborough in Mackay has plenty of WALLABIES, which are same-same in my eyes. If you head down around sunset you can hang out with them as they hop along the beach, and maybe even cop a wallaby selfie while you’re at it. There are heaps of Airbnb options in the area, too.

10. Camooweal

The Camooweal Caves are some pretty amazing natural wonders – a series of caves and sinkholes formed over 500 million years. They’re 198km outside of Mt Isa, so it’s definitely one for a longer road trip – but well worth it if you’re heading to the QLD outback.

