The Sims injects an intense amount of satisfaction into my usually-dormant soul. Tiny houses do the same. So, as you could probably imagine, the new Sims 4 Tiny Living pack has just about sent me into overdrive.

Sure, you could just build a tiny house on a larger lot in the normal Sims 4, but what’s the damn fun in that? This stuff pack comes with a stack of space-saving decor, as well a new residential 100-tile lot type that’ll force you to think big in small confinements.

READ MORE All The 'Sims' Games Ranked By How Horny Their Respective WooHoo Functions Were

The Sims 4 Tiny Living Stuff Pack comes to PC and Mac on January 21, and both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 4.

Check out the stuff pack promo below, and gawk at all of the immaculate bébé houses. Thank you Sims – all I want to do now is leave my desk, run home and build small abodes for hours on end.