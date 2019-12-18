Woolies might not be the first name that comes to mind when you’re thinking about grabbing a new phone plan, but The Fresh Food People have a cracking Samsung deal for the silly season. Pick up a Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, or Galaxy S10e through Woolworths Mobile and you’ll get a $300 Wish gift card for Dan Murphy’s and BWS.

Sure, you can also use Wish gift cards at Woolies, Big W, and Caltex, but be honest with yourself, you’re going to spend it on grog. I would.

$300 isn’t chump change either. It’s enough to get you 100 litres of Fruity Lexia, 63 bottles of Passion Pop, 105 Guava Cruisers, or six of slabs of VB. That’s one hell of a hangover.

Here’s the Woolworths Mobile S10 range. Click through on any device to see the full range of plans:

If you’re looking at a 24-month contract, you can grab a 128GB S10 with 20GB of data for $87 per month. If you’re okay with extending that out to a 36-month term, the price drops to $68 per month for the same kind of plan.

This offer runs until Christmas Eve.

Samsung not your thing? Woolies is also running a solid deal on the OPPO Reno2 Z. Pick it up on any plan and you’ll get a bonus pair of OPPO wire-free headphones worth $149, as well as a $50 Wish gift card. That won’t buy you quite as much booze, but hey, it’s still a carton of beer.

Here’s what Woolies’ Reno2 Z plans look like:

This offer runs until the of the year.

