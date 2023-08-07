Welp: Zoom, The Company Thriving Off The WFH Model, Has Asked Employees To Return To The Office

Zoom, the company that single-handedly carried the working from home surge during the pandemic has made a pretty rogue request for their employees return to the office.

As per The Project, Zoom has requested anyone that works within a 50 mile radius — AKA 80 km — of their offices to come into work at least two days a week.

Zoom went gangbusters during the pandemic but their market value has decreased pretty substantially since things started to return to normal for most workplaces with Business Insider reporting the company has lost $100 billion in market value since 2021.

It has since been revealed that Zoom will be introducing a hybrid working model for its employees.

“We believe that a structured hybrid approach – meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams – is most effective for Zoom,” a spokesperson told Business Insider in a statement.

“As a company, we are in a better position to use our own technologies, continue to innovate, and support our global customers.”

In January of last year, Zoom reported that only 2% of their employees worked on-site, but that is now set to change with the new requests.

“We’ll continue to leverage the entire Zoom platform to keep our employees and dispersed teams connected and working efficiently,” the spokesperson said.

As a big fan of WFH, I’m a bit stressed that if Zoom can’t make their own model work — who can? Am I about to get told I too have to haul ass into an office twice a week? I sure hope not.