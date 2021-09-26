The internet’s favourite Aussie musician Tom Cardy is back, this time with another relatable banger about your boss who still doesn’t know how to use Zoom two years into a pandemic.

Cardy, who’s basically Australia’s answer to musical comedian Bo Burnham, has previously made catchy viral tracks about J. R. R. Tolkien pitching Lord of the Rings, self-destructive anxiety, and sending mixed messages to a crush after a first date.

But this one is officially the pandemic tune for anyone who’s had to work from home since March last year. The song uses the error sound effect on a Mac and the Zoom call sounds to soundtrack a musical conversation between someone working from home, basically a Zoom native at this point, and their co-worker Brett who still talks directly into the camera on his phone and while on mute.

“It’s 2021, how the fuck have you not learnt how to use Zoom yet,” Cardy sings.

“Two years into a pandemic, how the fuck have you not learnt how to use Zoom, Brett?”

PREACH, my dude. We all know someone like Brett in our workplace and, I for one, am glad that someone is finally speaking out on their behaviour.

READ MORE The TikToker Who Turns Online Gags Into Bops Made One W/ All The Ways People Misspell Pregnant

“Output device is where the song comes out. Input device is where the sound goers in. And I bet on your simple fkn life that both of those are built-in.

“Your Zoom works. Your computer works. Your headphones work. Everything works. Except your brain, champ.

“Every day in a different way, I explain that no-one can hear you when you mute yourself.

“Why God, did you choose me, to watch Brett fuck in Hawai?”

Hey DJ, turn it up. I love this song. It’s the sheer relatability for me.

“New government rules say if you mute yourself then speak during a video call after working from home for 17 months I get to yell “BARNT” and leave the meeting,” Cardy joked in the caption for the video.

Check out Tom Cardy’s extremely relatable banger about Zoom below.