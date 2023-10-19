Study Reveals Which Days Aussies Prefer To WFH & Looks Like We All Love A Friday Froth Whitlam

A new study has revealed that Friday is one of the most popular days for punters to leave their WFH dungeons and commute to the office and I want to speak to who they asked to get that result.

The amount of time Aussies are spending working from home is decreasing, which makes sense TBH as the warmer weather is making me crave shitty office coffee and bants with my colleagues.

Aussies spent 21 per cent — AKA one to two days — of their time working from home in September compared to 27 per cent of their time in March.

This new data comes from the University of Sydney’s latest Transport Opinion Survey where they asked 1,029 people about their transport priorities and attitudes.

David Hensher, the director of the institute, said that the likelihood of a person working from home had to do with how far they lived from the office, which makes total sense to me.

It also probably has a lot to do with increased pressure from the big bosses at large companies to see their employees coming back into the office. Even Zoom, the company that made their money from the WFH model, is urging employees to return to offices.

“We suspect this has got to do a lot with the pressure big companies are placing on professionals to come into the office,” Hensher told The Guardian.

The data also shows discrepancies between states, with Melbourne having the highest number of days people chose to work from home in the country.

“In Melbourne we think they’re nervously still recovering from the lockdowns, which they had for much longer, so this is the sense of why working from home rates are so high in Victoria,” Hensher said.

And the days which people most preferred to work from home also saw a shift in this latest set of data.

The research suggested that Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were the most popular days to work from home, with 63 per cent, 61 per cent and 60 per cent of employees who choose to work from home doing so on these days respectively.

And as an end of the week WFH baddie, I am shocked.

It seems the majority doesn’t share my same sentiment with Thursdays and Fridays having just 55 per cent and 52 per cent of people working from home on these two days respectively.

Hensher said that social reasons were the main reason Friday has emerged as a popular day to be in the office, and if I was tempted with an after work bev I’d probs be in the office too TBH.

“The most important reason people go into offices is social interaction, as well as for junior employees to build a network,” he said.

“While some thought we would see working from home on Mondays and Fridays become most common, to have a feeling of a long weekend, we see people going in on Fridays more and one reason why [that] might be because of social activities after work on Fridays.”

Sydney has been trying to entice workers back into the office on Fridays, saying they will subsidise the cost of public transport on this day to be in line with weekend prices.

If anything was going to drag me out of my bed and into the office on a Friday, it would be cheap trains and after work drinks — maybe all the Friday office goers do have the right idea.