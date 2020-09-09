Alright lovebirds listen up, Tinder is bringing an interactive event straight to our phones, and the best part is we don’t have to do a single thing to join except download the app.

Swipe Night is an event that will become available in Australia and around the world for the first time on September 12th. The event was originally launched in the US at the end of 2019, and those cowboys across the pond couldn’t stop bragging about it.

In fact, the interactive event popped off so well that matches increased by 26%, and messages by 12%, which means if you’re single, or even if you’re not, your phone is about to go off.

Swipe Night is basically a first-person interactive game, where swiping at key moments of the story influences where you end up. Think of it as a choose-your-own-adventure kind of experience. What’s even more interesting about the game is that your choices will also impact who you match with, and what you chat about once this journey comes to a close.

The story follows a group of friends during the final hours before an asteroid hits Earth, which let’s be real, is the perfect scene for finding love and finding it fast. There are only seven seconds to make each decision, so players will have to be on their toes at each turn.

For some extra spice, each week Tinder will be adding key choices that you’ve made during the story to your profile, making for some banter that goes beyond complimenting fishing photos.

For three weekends starting September 12, Swipe Night will transport members straight into a live adventure, so get that app ready.

“When lockdowns began, we saw an immediate increase in our members’ engagement on Tinder, so we know we play an important role in their stay-at-home experience,” said Jim Lanzone, CEO of Tinder.

“While the global health crisis continues, we believe Swipe Night can bring a welcome change of pace to our members around the world. We’re committed to driving innovation on Tinder that creates more ways to bring our members together, entertain them, and help them meet and get to know new people”

Live Times & Dates as follows: