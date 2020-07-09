Tinder is testing out a new feature called Face to Face that’ll let you chat to your matches over video.

For the moment, Tinder is testing Face to Face with some users in a slew of countries including Australia. We’ll let you know if that changes.

Anyway, the team have designed the feature so you don’t have to worry about any unwanted calls. The way it works is you can only jump on the call once you’ve both Liked each other. Then once you’re ready to jump on, tap the video icon. The video feature won’t be available until you’ve both selected it, and Tinder won’t tell your match when you toggle on the function either. So, no stress. T’is a safe space.

Visual coming in hot.

As you will have seen above, you must agree to Tinder’s ground rules before starting a chat. Don’t be a dickhead. And once the call is over, Tinder will ask you about your experience. If you need to, you can send the team a report once the call is over, just FYI.

You can also disable the video function at any time, especially if you’re not in the mood to see anyone.

With the pandemic still looming over us, it appears virtual dating is here to stay. Well, it is in Victoria at least.