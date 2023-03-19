Our transition from active, sentient humans into motionless, gluttonous blobs has been drastically accelerated after a TikToker showcased how to scroll TikTok hands-free. It’s giving 2008’s banger film Wall-E and I’m similar amounts of terrified and curious about it.

The TikTok in question comes to us from @roxanna.roxi, a fashion influencer with over 1.2 million followers on the platform.

The video was initially posted back in 2021. However, it has reared its head in our algorithms yet again, no doubt due to its teachings being absolutely timeless.

Basically, this cheeky lil’ hack enables you to scroll the platform just using your voice.

Scrolling with your fingers was so last decade.

All you have to do to set this up is go into your iPhone’s settings and click on the “accessibility” button.

Then, you’ll want to turn on voice control at the very top of the screen.

Next, click on “customise commands”, “create new command” and add a “custom gesture” which will be associated with that voice command.

The TikToker here has used the word “next” but you can use any word you like!

Whenever you say that trigger word, your phone will simulate that gesture (such as a swipe from the bottom to the top of the screen).

Finally, make sure voice control is enabled within TikTok and you’re pretty much good to go!

From now on until you disable the function, your phone will be able to scroll TikTok, or any other apps you’ve enabled it on, to scroll hands-free using just your voice.

What a win for society.

If you’re after more fun iPhone tips, tricks, hacks and other silly stuff, we’ve got you covered.

The world is truly our technological oyster.