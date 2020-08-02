A cyber attack against Telstra has caused a mass internet outage across Sydney and Melbourne on Sunday morning. The company blamed a Denial of Service attack (DoS), in which the company’s Domain Name Servers were maliciously overloaded to the point that people’s internet just stopped working.

In Sydney, this caused outages across the CBD and Inner West, while in Melbourne, areas including the CBD, Brunswick, Essendon and Blackburn were among the worst affected. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, people on other parts of the country also saw outages.

There was no initial time frame for a fix, and even Telstra’s own outage map was down for a little while. The good news is that things are already slowly coming back online, and no data was at risk or lost.

“Sorry to mess with your Sunday plans,” the company tweeted.

⚠️ Our team is looking into an issue impacting some home internet connections including nbn. We'll keep you posted as we get on top of it. Sorry to mess with your Sunday plans. — Telstra (@Telstra) August 2, 2020

“We’ve identified the issue and are working on it,” a spokesperson said in a later tweet.

“Some of our Domain Name Servers (DNS) used to route your traffic online are experiencing a cyber attack, known as a Denial of Service (DoS).

“Your info isn’t at risk. We’re doing all we can to get you back online.”

There’s still no word as to who’s behind the cyber attack which has cut off the internet for thousands of Aussies this morning, however a Telstra spokesperson told Gizmodo Australia that the company’s now blocking the malicious traffic which took the servers down in the first place.

“We’ve identified a cyber security attack which is seeking to attack some of our services,” they said.

According to DownDetector, many customers were back online by midday, including the author of this very article.