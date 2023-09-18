Insider Muggles Reckon There’s A Hogwarts Legacy Sequel In The Works & My Wand Is Hard AF

Potterheads, I have excellent news. It looks like all of the wayward spells you’ve been casting have been working because apparently the hit Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy is rumoured to be copping a sequel.

According to leaked info from an “industry insider”, development for the sequel is already underway. I love this little rascal bringing us the tea. After all, it’s sort of exciting, isn’t it, breaking the rules?



Plus, it makes total sense for the incredible video game to cop a sequel after earning a whopping $1 billion from sales as of May, per Game World Observer.

How did the Hogwarts Legacy sequel rumour begin?

On September 3, X user @MyTimeToShineH posted a promotional picture of the game and wrote: “Sources confirmed that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is in the works.”

They also added that they’re hoping for better facial animation this time. Aren’t we all?



While anyone could tweet that they have “sources” the reason it’s significant is that this user is known for having pretty hefty gaming scoops. Usually, though, they’re about upcoming Marvel projects.



Despite the exciting news coming from not-so-official channels, fans of the game are buzzing with excitement.



When can we expect a Hogwarts Legacy sequel?

While the rumours are incredibly exciting, let’s not get too ahead of ourselves. Even if the rumours are confirmed by official channels, who knows how long the game will take to develop? After all, I’m no expert but I’m pretty sure game development takes yonks. The original Hogwarts Legacy began development in 2018 and was released on February 10 2023.



So if these reports are to be believed, we could be waiting until 2028.



Oooft.



What can we expect from the Hogwarts Legacy sequel?

The Hogwarts Legacy sequel is basically the Chamber of Secrets because right now, there is no locked-in plot, date or even official confirmation of its existence. But that won’t stop fans online from speculating. Or, more accurately, sharing what they hope will be in the Hogwarts Legacy sequel experience.

Personally, I think it’s fair to assume that the gameplay will take place at Hogwarts with the students coming back for another year of schooling and shenanigans. While the first game was set in the 1800s before the wizards and witches we came to love from the beloved book series, many fans believe that the sequel might take place in a different era closer to the modern day.



Hogwards Legacy is an open-world RPG, meaning that the player can wander around and engage with objectives and challenges freely. It was a great experience for fans of Harry Potter to truly immerse into the universe. Fingers crossed the Hogwarts Legacy sequel opens up the magical world even further.



When Hogwarts Legacy was initially released there was some trepidation from Harry Potter fans due to the widely known fact that J.K. Rowling is a transphobe. But right before the release of the game, the director Alan Tew kind of stepped around the discourse in an interview with gaming site IGN.



“I think for us there are challenges in every game we’ve worked on,” Tew said when asked about the ethical “discrepancies” surrounding Hogwarts Legacy.

“This game has been no different. When we bumped into those challenges, we went back and refocused on the stuff that we really care about.

“We know our fans fell in love with the Wizarding World, and we believe they fell in love with it for the right reasons.

“We know that’s a diverse audience. For us, it’s making sure that the audience, who always dreamed of having this game, had the opportunity to feel welcomed back. That they have a home here and that it’s a good place to tell their story.”



And later, as fans started getting into the game they realised that the world of Hogwarts Legacy had included a transgender character. She is introduced as Sirona Ryan, the owner of the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade.

(Image Source: Hogwarts Legacy)

Isn’t that just a nice little fuck you to the troll in the dungeon, AKA J.K. Rowling?



Anyway, all we can do for now is manifest that the game is actually being made – or I guess, say “Accio Hogwarts Legacy 2” a bunch of times.



