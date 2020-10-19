Thanks for signing up!

The apparent synopsis for Space Jam 2 has casually found its way online (Twitter), and it is… a lot to take in on a Monday afternoon, tell ya what.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is the upcoming sequel to 1996’s most beloved Space Jam, starring Michael Jordan.

In the sequel, king LeBron James will mark his first major acting role, after he played himself in Trainwreck alongside Amy Schumer and Bill Hader.

There honestly isn’t very much we know about the movie. I mean, LeBron has dropped a couple of announcements over the last year or so, like the sequel title and the bloody tune squad jersey, but that’s pretty much been it.

Enter film writer Ben Mekler, who posted the apparent synopsis on Twitter. One one hand, it might be fake because it is so, so unhinged. On the other, it probably is the real deal.

The synopsis is as follows: “During a trip to the Warner Bros. studio, NBA Superstar Lebron James and his son accidentally get trapped within a world that contains all of Warner Bros’. stories and characters under the control of a malfunctioning, all-powerful force named AI G (played by Don Cheadle).”

Lots to unpack there, hey? And that’s not even all of it.

I don’t even know where to begin, because Warner Bros. has a finger in SO MANY PIES. Think every single character in the DC Universe, Harry Potter, The Conjuring franchise, and The Matrix.

Like, woof.

Moving on, Cheadle is in fact attached to star in the sequel. His role hasn’t been officially announced yet though, so make of that what you will.

An AI supervillain feels very now though.

The synopsis continues, “With the help of Bugs Bunny, LeBron must navigate through a never-before-imagined world filled with iconic movie scenes and characters as they assemble the Looney Tunes to rescue his lost son.

“Now to get back home, LeBron and the Tunes have to unravel AI G’s mysterious plan and win an epic basketball game against digital gamified super-versions of the NBA and WNBA’s biggest stars as the entire world watches.”

I’m sorry, but that is TOO MUCH.

The synopsis for SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY is certifiably bananas and I for one cannot wait to see it pic.twitter.com/BLmc4x5uHb — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) October 18, 2020

Whoever wrote this sYnOPsIs can’t just namedrop the Warner Bros. catalogue before sliding in potential cameos of pro NBA and WNBA players. C’mon now.

Just… just imagine it for a minute, though.

Bugs Bunny and LeBron James.

Bugs Bunny and LeBron James and Keanu Reeves.

Bugs Bunny and Lebron James and Keanu Reeves at Hogwarts.

Bugs Bunny and LeBron James and Keanu Reeves at Hogwarts with Annabelle.

Bugs Bunny and LeBron James and Keanu Reeves at Hogwarts with Annabelle up against a (“gamified”) Ben Simmons.

I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

As Mekler tweeted: the plot is “certifiably bananas and I for one cannot wait to see it.”