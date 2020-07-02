Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the duo behind beloved sci-fi series Westworld, have reportedly set their sights on a new project, a show at Amazon based on the Fallout video game franchise, Variety reports.

The Fallout series, which began in 1997 with the OG game, is set in a world where the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself through a nuclear war in 2077.

With their Amazon project, Nolan and Joy will bring “the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation’s utopian idea of a better world through nuclear energy,” to the small screen.

The project will look to retain the games’ “harsh tone,” which making sure it is still “sprinkled with moments of ironic humour and B-movie-nuclear-fantasies” which players of the epic franchise know and love.

In a joint statement, Nolan and Joy said:

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

Under their swish new Amazon deal, Nolan and Joy are currently in pre-production on epic thriller series The Peripheral, based on the William Gibson novel. The show follows a woman in a near-future America in which technology has started to subtly alter society (bit on the nose, innit?).