Kick off ye cowboy boots and bring ye horses back to the stable because HBO has officially cancelled Westworld. The final episode of season four which aired on August 14 was the series’ final ep. Yee haw? More like yee naw.

Westworld was created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, a husband and wife duo and very much couple goals. Couples who have their shows cancelled together stay together(???).

It was produced by the director of recent Star Wars and Star Trek flicks J.J. Abrams.

In a statement published on Friday, HBO wrote: “Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step,” as per Variety.

“We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television.

“It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey.”

Fans were a little more colourful with their language online, venting their frustrations on Twitter.

I just want to acknowledge that HBO did fuck all to promote Season 4. One of the quietest premieres ever. Season 4 was a major comeback, and it was squandered by poor marketing. #Westworld https://t.co/cQme2IkMZI — Jeff + The Machine (@starwart1) November 4, 2022

How do they cancel Westworld when the show only needed ONE more season to complete the entire story pic.twitter.com/1Z8uCfsbRM — Drank (@MrMcChicken22) November 4, 2022

Despite the success of season one, Westworld’s numbers absolutely tanked from series two through to four.

Westworld's absolutely abysmal cratering in the ratings wasn't completely surprising but it's still pretty shocking how steep it is pic.twitter.com/HfDFHtcFc0 — Sage Hyden → "Just Write" on Youtube (@sagehyden) July 24, 2022

In addition to this, the plot got super confusing and we’ll be honest, a tad bit repetitive.

Despite the late inclusion of Hollywood heavyweights such as Aaron Paul, the series couldn’t un-slump itself from the slump it found itself slumped in and was eventually cancelled.

With this in mind, perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that HBO’s new parent company Warner Bros. Discovery put the show on the chopping block.

Throughout 2022 Warner Bros. Discovery has cancelled projects left, right and centre to save cash.

Projects such as Batgirl, Batman: Caped Crusader, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Toons Musical (which I am particularly sad about), and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt have all been given the thumbs down by the production company.

For fans of Westworld, the series is likely just the most recent victim in what could become an even longer list of projects that get cancelled in the name of cost-cutting.