Here We Go: Elon Musk Is Rebranding Twitter And Wait ‘Til Ya Bloody See What He’s Naming It

Well, I guess this was only a matter of time: Elon Musk has announced he’s rebranding Twitter, giving it a new look and feel to match he’s space freak energy.

The giant tech cretin has unveiled the new logo which once consisted of a blue bird.

The new logo features an X. Just an X.

Behold:

His ex Grimes is into the change (unsurprising given what the former couple have named their kids) and even pitched a new logo of her own:

Although Musk’s tweets on the matter were rather brief, Twitter chief executive Linda Yaccarino explained things in a little more detail:

“It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression,” she wrote.

“Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.

“For years, fans and critics alike have pushed Twitter to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential. X will do that and more. We’ve already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches, but we’re just getting started.

“There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well…. everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world.”

Cheers for the deets, Linda. But one musk, I mean, must ask: why the sudden need for a rebrand?

Was it the threat of Threads? The shitty rep Twitter has gained since Musk took over? The fact that the platform is failing to hook in decent advertising revenue?

Musk himself recently admitted that ad revenue is half of what it once was. So since Twitter’s in the toilet, I guess he thinks rebranding it to X could restore its image and revive interest in the app.

Too little, too late, if ya ask me. But what do I know?