In news that will be surprising to absolutely nobody, Elon Musk appears to be back on his Twitter bullshit, and Grimes does not seem to be happy about it.

It all started earlier today, when known edgelord Musk tweeted jumped online to say: “[Rose emoji] Twitter sucks”

???? Twitter sucks — Elon Musk ???? (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020

The rose emoji, according to Mashable, is used to represent the The Democratic Socialists of America.

In a follow-up Tweet, Elon Musk then went on to say: “Pronouns suck.”

Grimes clearly didn’t like this one, and in a since-deleted Tweet, she replied to her husband, telling him:

“I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a [call]. I cannot support hate. I know this isn’t your heart.”

Grimes has not said anything further since deleting her Tweet, while his is still up.

This is not the first time the family has clashed on social media. Several months ago, Grimes’ mum Sandy Garossino ripped into Musk on Twitter.

This is Grimes' mom. Thanksgiving is going to be fun. pic.twitter.com/7i3oLnzvrO — Ryan Mac ???? (@RMac18) May 17, 2020

She accused him of “blaring MRA bullshit” on Twitter while neglecting his wife and new baby, in the weeks after X AE A-XII was born.

Elon Musk himself recently made headlines for supporting Kanye West‘s presidential bid, then retracting his support after the rapper gave a concerning interview in which he shared anti-abortion views and said vaccines are “the mark of the beast.”

“We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated,” said Musk on Twitter, which may be the one tactful pronouncement he’s ever made.