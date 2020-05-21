Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the gift that keeps on giving, has led to the recreation of Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s best ever cold open. I am of course talking about when Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) makes the criminals sing “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys.

For reference.

Per our mates over at Kotaku, an absolute genius who goes by the name Dclemente on YouTube first shared his masterpiece on Reddit. The post has since attracted thousands of upvotes – over 16,000 at the time of writing. This is not the first time someone went ahead and recreated the beloved cold open in Animal Crossing, but it is undoubtedly one of the best.

Have at it.

Incredible.

Let’s just take a moment to consider how much time and effort it would’ve taken to piece this together. Firstly, you would need all sorts of different furniture – including a tool shelf and makeshift “police screen”, the deeply unsettling security camera wallpaper from Saharah (which I’m pretty sure Saharah sells to you at random), flooring, the correct lighting, the different kinds of reactions shown in the clip, and appropriate outfits. Then you would have to actually edit together the video.

Not to mention, Dclemente chose big nerd Raymond to fill Jake’s shoes. Raymond is easily one of the most popular and highly sought after neighbours in Animal Crossing. I don’t know why, to be honest. Maybe it’s because of his dual-coloured irises.

Anyway, let us now enjoy the work of another. In YouTuber Pascal‘s reimagining of the cold open, we have an actual human Jake Peralta. Pascal even customised a little golden police badge for his tie. The attention to detail is stunning.

I can sense an impending tumble down a YouTube hole, so I shall leave you all with one final video.

I lied, I’m already in the YouTube hole. Help.