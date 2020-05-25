Just when I thought I was finally catching up to everyone else in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, users have shared what happens when you achieve the elusive five-star island rating. So chuffed to be reminded I am years away from reaching five stars. Love it.

When you achieve a perfect five-star rating on your island and maintain it for some consecutive days, a type of flower – Lily of the Valley – appears. The flower is nothing new to the Animal Crossing universe, but we’re only just hearing about it in New Horizons because more and more people are reaching the milestone.

Behold, the Lily of the Valley (right) and some golden roses (left). Sigh.

I got my first golden rose AND lily of the valley overnight! So chuffed 🙂 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/rMd9m1OWmW — Zanny / Stitchy ???????? (@thestitchybaker) May 24, 2020

You can’t buy the flower as a seed and you can’t grow it either. You must earn it.

According to Twitter user @thestitchybaker, once you achieve the five-star rating, Isabelle will gift you the recipe for a gold watering can. Use it to water black roses and gold ones should appear near it. So turns out I can’t do a lot of things without a five-star rating. Hahaha.

When you are start a large scale remodelling project and find a lily the valley instead. #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/X6lCbZw8pe — Joe v. Animal Crossing (@JocelynRangelS) May 24, 2020

This is now my only reason to maintain a 5-star rating ???? #acnh #maple pic.twitter.com/OkOXhER6mA — uptownbunk (@uptownbunk) May 23, 2020

Whatever, it’s not even that pretty. I don’t care. I do. I absolutely do. I want a Lily of the Valley!!!

Oh my god.

my lily-of-the-valley garden is complete :*) pic.twitter.com/2mwu2SMSV3 — Joge ???? (@AcnhJoge) May 23, 2020

A LILY OF THE VALLEY!!! which means i finally have a 5 star island omg #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ye1y7qqrW9 — ash (✿◠‿◠) (@ashooleys) May 24, 2020

Even though I have mannequins everywhere (trying to get a rock garden), I woke to my first Lily of the Valley in the area where I am keeping all my unique flowers #ACNH #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/qA6LwtUFIa — Cody Olivier (@thebeast33) May 24, 2020

My island is so ugly compared to all of these islands. I’m so salty.

Reader, if I knew what I was doing I would absolutely walk you through – step by step – how to achieve a five-star island rating. But I don’t, so I can’t. All I can offer you is this Brooklyn Nine-Nine x Animal Crossing mashup. I’m sorry (I’m not).

