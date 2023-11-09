Get Plugged Into These 18 Gift Ideas For The Gamer Or Tech Nerd In Your Life

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Do you need to buy a Christmas gift for someone who loves gaming, but you’re drawing a blank? Or maybe they’re the kind of person who loves fancy gadgets and dreams of having a home where everything can be controlled by their voice.

In any case, we’ve done the hard work for you and pulled together a huge list of gift ideas that’ll make any gamer or tech nerd smile.

Here are the gift ideas for the tech obsessives and gamers in your life, from Sonic the Hedgehog-themed LEGO sets to portable record players and smart devices.

The Best Gift Ideas For Gamers

A stunning coffee-table book about the history of handheld games. A must-have gift for anyone who spent their youth playing Gameboy in the backseat of their family car.

Shop it here ($45)

Looking to start a Dungeons & Dragons game in 2024? This starter set has everything you need, from a set of dice to an adventure campaign and pre-made character sheets. Roll for initiative.

Shop it here ($21.98)

If they haven’t picked up one of the biggest games of 2023, then it’s time for you to swing in and save the day with this gift.

Shop it here ($99)

8BitDo is responsible for some of our favourite game controllers, and the Pro 2 is no different. It’s a great controller if the gift recipient does most of their gaming on the Nintendo Switch or PC.

Shop it here ($77)

Tamagotchis are back and better than ever. Here’s hoping whoever you gift this to can keep their little guy alive before 2024 rolls around.

Shop it here ($34.95)

For fans of Sonic the Hedgehog, this fantastic LEGO recreates the iconic Green Hill Zone. It’s a great-looking display piece, so they’ll want to build it fast.

Shop it here ($129.99)

What else is there to say, it’s a brand-new Mario game. Let’s-a go!

Shop it here ($64)

This Elite Trainer Box includes nine booster packs, making it a great gift for the Pokémon fan in your life, or the friend who is looking to start up their collection again. Shop it here ($79)

Buying a gift for someone whose favourite game of 2023 is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? The Hyrule Historia is a legendary tome filled with interesting facts and behind-the-scenes concept art for the Zelda franchise. Shop it here ($52.25)

The Best Gift Ideas For Tech Lovers

Do you know someone who loves vinyl but doesn’t have space for a record player? The Audio-Technica Sound Burger is a turntable designed with them in mind. Just pop it on the coffee table, connect to speakers via Bluetooth and then toss on a record.

Shop it here ($395)

You can never go wrong with a portable charger. If you’re shopping for someone whose phone is always running out of battery, this is the gift that will keep on giving.

Shop it here ($39.99)

Colour-changing light bulbs are a great (and cheap) way to change the mood and atmosphere of a room. Nanoleaf’s Essentials bulbs are very easy to use with over 16 million colours to choose from.

Shop it here ($19.99)

Sennheiser’s latest wireless headphones have excellent noise cancellation, good audio quality and a huge battery life of up to 50 hours. For the price you’re paying, these are solid headphones.

Shop it here ($299)

Free your friends from the hassle of cables with this magnetic wireless charging stand. This MagSafe charger will let them charge their iPhone and a pair of AirPods at the same time.

Shop it here ($128.39)

Do you know someone who suffers from pet separation anxiety? This 360-degree pet camera will let them check up on their furry friend whenever they want, and also toss them treats.

Shop it here ($119)

If you’re buying for someone who plans to spend the summer at the beach, going on hikes or by the pool, then the Bose SoundLink Micro speaker could become their new best friend.

Shop it here ($159)

Got a mate who has been dropping hints about how they want a robovac? The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 is a great two-in-one robot vacuum, with solid suctioning power and a built-in mopping feature. Their floors will have never looked cleaner!

Shop it here ($599)

Thanks to this smart pet feeder, your friend will never have to leave after work hangs early again because they have to feed their cat. Shop it here ($199)

Image: Audio Technica/iStock/Wachiwit