An AI Pop Singer Scored A Warner Record Deal & I Have An Old Neopet I’d Like To Sign Too

Black Mirror, 1984, Blade Runner, Her … yeah we’re fucking here, this is the dystopian future we’ve all been so fucking afraid of. A literal AI pop singer has now been signed to Warner Music, so may as well dust off my old dial-up connection PC, get neo pets up and teach those bad boys how to sing.

Warner Music Central Europe offered the record deal to an AI pop singer called Noonoouri. The developers behind the pop singer have used a real singer’s voice, but altered it with AI to sound more feminine and robot like.

Her first song is called Dominoes and features German DJ, Alle Farben. It’s not bad, but it’s also not good.

To be fair, it’s not exactly the first time we’ve popularised a robotic voice — Jaayyyson Delurrororo — has a lot to answer for. However, last time I checked Jason Derulo is not a robot, although don’t quote me on that because I can’t be 100% certain.

For reasons beyond me, they’ve made Noonoouri look like a sexy anime character. I don’t want to know a world where an animated character gets voted sexiest woman alive in Maxim magazine. Although, I wouldn’t be opposed to seeing Shrek or Megamind win the men’s title.

What in the male gaze??

Oh well, maybe it’s a good thing if lonely men are too preoccupied being in a parasocial relationship with an AI pop singer to focus on how much they hate women on Reddit. Maybe Noonoouri can entertain one half of the population while the rest of us can finally go for a midnight stroll in peace.

Remember when you used to be able to play Club Penguin without worrying one of them would abandon you and become a pop star? Call me a millennial, but yeah, I really miss 2009.