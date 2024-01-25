13 Eras Tour Makeup Looks Inspired By Every Taylor Swift Album & Where To Shop ’Em

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re one of the lucky Swifties who manage to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s Aussie Eras Tour, one, we’re jealous. And two, what are you wearing? Givvus all the deets. Film us a GRWM. Take us with you! Sorry, we’ll stop. We are living vicariously through all the TikToks and Reels of everyone’s Eras Tour makeup looks and ‘fits inspired by each of Taylor’s albums — Debut, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore and, of course, Midnights.

For those of you who have yet to plan your looks, or are too overwhelmed with choices to even know where to start, we’re here to help. We’ve scoured the depths of the Internet to bring you everything from mood boards for each album (thank you, Pinterest) and makeup inspiration, along with exactly where you can buy all the eyeshadows, lipsticks, glitter and gems you’ll need to create your Eras look.

Let’s get into it, shall we?!

Eras Tour Makeup Ideas (P.TV Version)

The Era: Debut

Taylor’s Debut album was still during her country era, so she was all curls, rhinestones, cowboy boots and her glittery guitar. She was still a teenager at the time, so her look was always pretty simple, with a bold, sparkly eye thrown in for good measure. Think clean girl aesthetic but make the eyes slightly sparkly. We’re thinking dewy skin, rosy cheeks, bronzed, shimmery eyelids, a juicy lip oil, and maybe a little extra glitter around the eyes if you’re feeling fancy.

Get The Look:

The Era: Fearless

Ooft, if you weren’t a Fifteen-year-old girl streaming Love Story at the top of your lungs back in 2008, you were really missing out. The whole Fearless album is a god damn masterpiece and we won’t hear otherwise. Tay was in her golden era — think glitter dresses, tassels, cowboy boots, a bedazzled guitar. So, of course, we’re going to go for a gold eye, bronzed, dewy skin, and big, barrel curls.

Get The Look:

The Era: Speak Now

Speak Now gave us Dear John, and we’ve been obsessed ever since. If you’re prepping to wear your best purple, tule dress and Converse to the Era’s Tour, we’ve got the makeup look to match. We’re talking glittery, purple eyes, long, fluttery lashes, a poppy, pink lip and some heatless curls.

Get The Look:

The Era: Red

The Mood Board: Pinterest / aeshel The Makeup Inspo: Pinterest

Ah, the album that gave us All Too Well — and Taylor’s 10-minute version all these years later. A red lip is Taylor Swift’s iconic makeup look, and it’s especially fitting if you’re dressing to the Red theme. We’d recommend keeping your base makeup simple and glowly — maybe adding a little cheek stain to give you a nice flush — and pairing it with a bold, blue-based red lipliner and lipstick combo.

Get The Look:

The Era: 1989

By the time 1989 came out, Taylor had circled back around to her clean girl aesthetic. She maintained her iconic red lip, refined her rosy cheeks, and amped up her dewy skin. Oh, and brought in bangs. If you’re looking to celebrate her 1989 era, we’d recommend going for a classic Taylor Swift makeup look — polished but flurry brows, a smudgy red lip, soft, big barrel curls, and long, silky lashes.

Get The Look:

The Era: Reputation

The Mood Board: Pinterest / Brooklyn The Makeup Inspo: Patrick Ta / Instagram

Taylor really took a left-hand turn when she dropped Reputation — she truly entered a new era and dropped one of her best albums to date. She also proved she can pull off edgier looks, including smokey eyes, heavy eyeliner, and dark red glossy lips. Throughout the tour, she’s been decked out in black bodysuits and thigh-high leather boots, if you’re looking for a little outfit inspo, too. As for makeup looks, we’d opt for a smudgy, black kohl liner, a deep berry lip, some coffin nails (fitting, huh?!), and some full flutter lashes.

Get The Look:

The Era: Lover

The Lover era is for the girlie pops who love all things glitter, rhinestones and rainbows. Each of Taylor Swift’s Lover looks is whimsical, magical and bubblegum pink, so of course, the makeup looks would be as equally vibrant. You can either go true to the Lover era and draw a heart on your face — a pink, glitter heart around your eyes, similar to what Taylor wore on her album cover — or you could stick to a simpler, pink glittery eye. Either way, we’ve found everything below to create the perfect, pink makeup look.

Get The Look:

The Era: Folklore

The Mood Board: Pinterest / Isla The Makeup Inspo: Pinterest

Folklore feels like Taylor’s version of a pixie dream girl. It’s giving frolicking through a field, while gently picking flowers and talking to furry little woodland creatures. So naturally, your Eras Tour makeup look will call for more earthy tones, mixed with a little sparkle and a rosy cheek.

Get The Look:

The Era: Evermore

The Mood Board: Pinterest / Nikki Ponico-bock The Makeup Inspo: Pinterest

Similarly to Folklore, you’ll want to channel earthy tones for Evermore. It’s still cottagecore but it leans a little more autumnal, so you’re going to wanna lean into a soft, brown smokey eye, dewy skin, tight, brushed-out curls and peachy cheeks.

Get The Look:

The Era: Midnights

The Mood Board: Pinterest / Isla The Makeup Inspo: Pinterest

Finally, we have Midnights. The style of this era takes heavy cues from the ’70s and is all about stars, moons, and sequins. When it comes to Eras Tour makeup, we’re thinking smudged-out eyeliner, deep blues, silver and green eyeshadow, dewy skin, peachy cheeks, fluffy, strong brows and a morange, if you’re looking to add a brighter pop of colour. If you’re someone who loves a face gem, or some bold glitter, you can also add a little something to the eyes for a more celestial look.

Get The Look:

Glittery Makeup Looks for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour

No matter which of Taylor Swift’s Era you’re dressing as, you can always add a little glitter. Places like Pinterest, TikTok and Instagram are loaded with plenty of inspo, you just need to know where to source gems, jewels and glitter. You can find a whole bunch of options via places like Amazon, Sportsgirl, Lovisa, MAC, KimChi and more.

Need tickets to go with your look? Yeah, makes sense. We’ve also thrown together a guide on which resale sites are legit if you want to buy Taylor Swift tickets.

Got tickets, but are yet to find your ‘fit for the Eras Tour? We can help with that too. We’ve got a shopping guide filled with inspo right here. Oh, and if you’re looking for some damn fine cowboy boots, we’ve found those here.

Lead Image Credit: Taylor Swift Instagram / Steph Hui Instagram