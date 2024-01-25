13 Eras Tour Makeup Looks Inspired By Every Taylor Swift Album & Where To Shop ’Em

If you’re one of the lucky Swifties who manage to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s Aussie Eras Tour, one, we’re jealous. And two, what are you wearing? Givvus all the deets. Film us a GRWM. Take us with you! Sorry, we’ll stop. We are living vicariously through all the TikToks and Reels of everyone’s Eras Tour makeup looks and ‘fits inspired by each of Taylor’s albumsDebut, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore and, of course, Midnights.

For those of you who have yet to plan your looks, or are too overwhelmed with choices to even know where to start, we’re here to help. We’ve scoured the depths of the Internet to bring you everything from mood boards for each album (thank you, Pinterest) and makeup inspiration, along with exactly where you can buy all the eyeshadows, lipsticks, glitter and gems you’ll need to create your Eras look.

Let’s get into it, shall we?!

Eras Tour Makeup Ideas (P.TV Version)

The Era: Debut

The Mood Board: Pinterest / Jasmeet
The Makeup Inspo: Hailey Bieber / Instagram

Taylor’s Debut album was still during her country era, so she was all curls, rhinestones, cowboy boots and her glittery guitar. She was still a teenager at the time, so her look was always pretty simple, with a bold, sparkly eye thrown in for good measure. Think clean girl aesthetic but make the eyes slightly sparkly. We’re thinking dewy skin, rosy cheeks, bronzed, shimmery eyelids, a juicy lip oil, and maybe a little extra glitter around the eyes if you’re feeling fancy.

Get The Look:

Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, $70
Fenty Skin Cherry Treat Conditioning And Strengthening Lip Oil, $36
Makeup By Mario Softsculpt Transforming Skin Enhancer, $58
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, $41
Natasha Senona I Need A Nude Eyeshadow Palette, $114
Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick, $77

The Era: Fearless

The Mood Board: Pinterest / Sutton, Sabrina
The Makeup Inspo: Pinterest

Ooft, if you weren’t a Fifteen-year-old girl streaming Love Story at the top of your lungs back in 2008, you were really missing out. The whole Fearless album is a god damn masterpiece and we won’t hear otherwise. Tay was in her golden era — think glitter dresses, tassels, cowboy boots, a bedazzled guitar. So, of course, we’re going to go for a gold eye, bronzed, dewy skin, and big, barrel curls.

Get The Look:

Dear Dahlia Mesmerizing Moment Collection Eyeshadow Palette, $56.40 (usually $94)
Mermade Hair Pro Waver 25mm, $109
MCoBeauty Super Glow Bronzing Drops, $31.99
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Pillow Talk, $54
Mecca Max Sunlit Skin Powder Bronzer, $26
Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Eye Liner, $37

The Era: Speak Now

The Mood Board: Pinterest / Aundrea (Taylor’s Version)
The Makeup Inspo: Pinterest

Speak Now gave us Dear John, and we’ve been obsessed ever since. If you’re prepping to wear your best purple, tule dress and Converse to the Era’s Tour, we’ve got the makeup look to match. We’re talking glittery, purple eyes, long, fluttery lashes, a poppy, pink lip and some heatless curls.

Get The Look:

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Eyeshadow Palette Vol 5, $123
Tarte Tarteist PRO Cruelty-Free Lashes, $25
Fenty Beauty Glitty Lid Eyeliner, $36
Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Foundation, $76
Kitsch The Satin Heatless Curling 3 Set, $22.50
MAC Mattee Lipstick (Keep Dreaming), $38

The Era: Red

The Mood Board: Pinterest / aeshel
The Makeup Inspo: Pinterest

Ah, the album that gave us All Too Well — and Taylor’s 10-minute version all these years later. A red lip is Taylor Swift’s iconic makeup look, and it’s especially fitting if you’re dressing to the Red theme. We’d recommend keeping your base makeup simple and glowly — maybe adding a little cheek stain to give you a nice flush — and pairing it with a bold, blue-based red lipliner and lipstick combo.

Get The Look:

Dior Contour Lip Liner, $51
Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Cheek & Lip Tint, $55
Dior Addict Shine 90% Natural Origin Refillable Lipstick, $66
Kosas Tinted Face Oil, $33.50 (usually $67)
Essie Gel Couture (Lady in Red), $17.99
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Makeup Setting Spray, $62

The Era: 1989

The Mood Board: Pinterest / Erin Kelsey
The Makeup Inspo: Matilda Djerf / Instagram

By the time 1989 came out, Taylor had circled back around to her clean girl aesthetic. She maintained her iconic red lip, refined her rosy cheeks, and amped up her dewy skin. Oh, and brought in bangs. If you’re looking to celebrate her 1989 era, we’d recommend going for a classic Taylor Swift makeup look — polished but flurry brows, a smudgy red lip, soft, big barrel curls, and long, silky lashes.

Get The Look:

Kosas Air Brow Fluff & Hold Treatment Gel, $38
Dyson Airwrap, $799
VIOLETTE_FR Bisou Balm, $45
Patrick Ta Major Volume Mascara, $47
Priceline Hair Rollers Multipack 18 pack, $18
Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer, $39

The Era: Reputation

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
The Mood Board: Pinterest / Brooklyn
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
The Makeup Inspo: Patrick Ta / Instagram

Taylor really took a left-hand turn when she dropped Reputation — she truly entered a new era and dropped one of her best albums to date. She also proved she can pull off edgier looks, including smokey eyes, heavy eyeliner, and dark red glossy lips. Throughout the tour, she’s been decked out in black bodysuits and thigh-high leather boots, if you’re looking for a little outfit inspo, too. As for makeup looks, we’d opt for a smudgy, black kohl liner, a deep berry lip, some coffin nails (fitting, huh?!), and some full flutter lashes.

Get The Look:

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
Gucci Beauty Rouge à Lèvres Voile Sheer Lipstick, $72
OPI Swipe Night xPRESS/ON Instant Gel-Like Salon Manicure, $25
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
Pat McGrath Labs Legendary Wear Velvet Kohl Eyeliner, $47
Mecca Max Off Duty Blush Stick (Moody), $19
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
Mecca Cosmetica Daydream False Lashes, $22
Sportsgirl All That Glitters Body Glitter, $17.95

The Era: Lover

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
The Mood Board: Pinterest / Just Your Average Potterhead
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
The Makeup Inspo: Steph Hui / Instagram

The Lover era is for the girlie pops who love all things glitter, rhinestones and rainbows. Each of Taylor Swift’s Lover looks is whimsical, magical and bubblegum pink, so of course, the makeup looks would be as equally vibrant. You can either go true to the Lover era and draw a heart on your face — a pink, glitter heart around your eyes, similar to what Taylor wore on her album cover — or you could stick to a simpler, pink glittery eye. Either way, we’ve found everything below to create the perfect, pink makeup look.

Get The Look:

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Creme & Powder Blush, $60
Tarte Maneater Liquid Eyeliner, $37
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
Beauty Creations Pearl Face Jewels, $6.80 (usually $8)
BYS 12pc Star Shine Face & Body Glitter Vials, $6.95
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
Silver Bullet Platinum Superstar Multistyler Hot Brush, $349.95
Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream, $35

The Era: Folklore

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
The Mood Board: Pinterest / Isla
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
The Makeup Inspo: Pinterest

Folklore feels like Taylor’s version of a pixie dream girl. It’s giving frolicking through a field, while gently picking flowers and talking to furry little woodland creatures. So naturally, your Eras Tour makeup look will call for more earthy tones, mixed with a little sparkle and a rosy cheek.

Get The Look:

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $105
Morphe 35C Everyday Chic Artistry Palette, $44
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Mascara, $48
Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini DIPBROW Gel, $17
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
Velour Lashes Velour-Xtensions Kit, $59
Milk Makeup Lip & Cheek Blush, $39

The Era: Evermore

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
The Mood Board: Pinterest / Nikki Ponico-bock
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
The Makeup Inspo: Pinterest

Similarly to Folklore, you’ll want to channel earthy tones for Evermore. It’s still cottagecore but it leans a little more autumnal, so you’re going to wanna lean into a soft, brown smokey eye, dewy skin, tight, brushed-out curls and peachy cheeks.

Get The Look:

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Eyeshadow Palette, $46
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation, $70
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Blush, $51
Huda Beauty Creamy Kohl Longwear Eye Pencil, $37
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, $38
ghd curve thin wand hair curler, $238 (usually $280)

The Era: Midnights

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
The Mood Board: Pinterest / Isla
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
The Makeup Inspo: Pinterest

Finally, we have Midnights. The style of this era takes heavy cues from the ’70s and is all about stars, moons, and sequins. When it comes to Eras Tour makeup, we’re thinking smudged-out eyeliner, deep blues, silver and green eyeshadow, dewy skin, peachy cheeks, fluffy, strong brows and a morange, if you’re looking to add a brighter pop of colour. If you’re someone who loves a face gem, or some bold glitter, you can also add a little something to the eyes for a more celestial look.

Get The Look:

Mecca Max Off Duty Serum Skin Tint, $32
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
Byredo 5 Colour Eyeshadow Palette, $111
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Eyebrow Pencil, $48
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
Pixi On-The-Glow Blush Tinted Moisturiser Stick, $28
Zoeva Velvet Love Eyeliner Pencil, $29
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
MAC Amplified Lipstick (Morange), $38

Glittery Makeup Looks for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
The Mood Boards: @WaadMakeupArtist
@olgadann / Instagram
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Makeup
@Theballerinabridemua / Instagram

No matter which of Taylor Swift’s Era you’re dressing as, you can always add a little glitter. Places like Pinterest, TikTok and Instagram are loaded with plenty of inspo, you just need to know where to source gems, jewels and glitter. You can find a whole bunch of options via places like Amazon, Sportsgirl, Lovisa, MAC, KimChi and more.

KimChi Chic Glitter, $15.30 (usually $18)
MAC Cosmetics Glitter, $46
Sportsgirl Rainbow Gems and Jewels, $12.95

Need tickets to go with your look? Yeah, makes sense. We’ve also thrown together a guide on which resale sites are legit if you want to buy Taylor Swift tickets.

Got tickets, but are yet to find your ‘fit for the Eras Tour? We can help with that too. We’ve got a shopping guide filled with inspo right here. Oh, and if you’re looking for some damn fine cowboy boots, we’ve found those here.

Lead Image Credit: Taylor Swift Instagram / Steph Hui Instagram

