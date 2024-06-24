Taylor Swift Brought Travis Kelce On Stage During The Eras Tour: Here’s Every Vid We Could Find

Taylor Swift has sent fans into an absolute tizzy after having her boyfriend Travis Kelce join her onstage at The Eras Tour in London

The Kansas City Chiefs football star carried Taylor across the stage before her song “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”. During this part of the show, the singer is usually carried by two dancers, but Travis carried her on his own. 

Taylor wore her The Tortured Poets Department white dress, while Travis got fully into character by wearing a black tux with a sparkly top hat. 

He placed her into a heart-shaped box before helping to prepare her for the next song. During the theatrical intro, the crowd went wild as Travis showed off his dance moves.

Considering he’s a regular attendee of The Eras Tour – and has even proved he knows some of the choreography while dancing in the crowd – his big stage debut went off without a hitch. 

At one point, Taylor tells her boyfriend to “put the brush on my face”, and he dusts her with a makeup brush. He instinctively goes to place a hand on her hip, then remembers he’s in character and pulls it away. 

After Taylor’s “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” dress was stripped away to reveal her two-piece for the next set, her boyfriend was seen fanning himself while smiling.

As the dancers and Travis were heading off stage and Taylor was about to start singing, she turned back and blew him a kiss. Very Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan coded, TBH. 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on stage during a London Eras Tour concert

Travis Kelce seemed stoked to be a part of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. (Image: Getty)

Some Swifties declared that it was a wild move to make for the couple, considering Taylor is currently playing three shows in her ex Joe Alwyn’s home city of London. And if we know anything about Taylor, she doesn’t do things by chance. 

X (formerly Twitter) has been flooded with videos from the concert, with excited fans heard in the background exclaiming, “That’s Travis! That’s Travis!”.

Can we see Taylor sub in for a player during a Chiefs game next? It seems only fair.

Feature image: Getty & X/icourtneycries

