Taylor Swift Brought Travis Kelce On Stage During The Eras Tour: Here’s Every Vid We Could Find

Taylor Swift has sent fans into an absolute tizzy after having her boyfriend Travis Kelce join her onstage at The Eras Tour in London.

The Kansas City Chiefs football star carried Taylor across the stage before her song “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”. During this part of the show, the singer is usually carried by two dancers, but Travis carried her on his own.

Taylor wore her The Tortured Poets Department white dress, while Travis got fully into character by wearing a black tux with a sparkly top hat.

He placed her into a heart-shaped box before helping to prepare her for the next song. During the theatrical intro, the crowd went wild as Travis showed off his dance moves.

Considering he’s a regular attendee of The Eras Tour – and has even proved he knows some of the choreography while dancing in the crowd – his big stage debut went off without a hitch.

🚨| TRAVIS KELCE’S FULL SURPRISE APPEARANCE FOR “I CAN DO IT WITH A BROKEN HEART” AT TODAY’S SHOW! #LONDONTSTHEERASTOUR pic.twitter.com/NxWKlOes4g — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 23, 2024

At one point, Taylor tells her boyfriend to “put the brush on my face”, and he dusts her with a makeup brush. He instinctively goes to place a hand on her hip, then remembers he’s in character and pulls it away.

After Taylor’s “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” dress was stripped away to reveal her two-piece for the next set, her boyfriend was seen fanning himself while smiling.

As the dancers and Travis were heading off stage and Taylor was about to start singing, she turned back and blew him a kiss. Very Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan coded, TBH.

Travis Kelce seemed stoked to be a part of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. (Image: Getty)

Some Swifties declared that it was a wild move to make for the couple, considering Taylor is currently playing three shows in her ex Joe Alwyn’s home city of London. And if we know anything about Taylor, she doesn’t do things by chance.

X (formerly Twitter) has been flooded with videos from the concert, with excited fans heard in the background exclaiming, “That’s Travis! That’s Travis!”.

there is something extremely poetic about travis kelce carrying taylor swift away after her heart was shattered…. pic.twitter.com/KJVowSnDr5 — C O U R T N E Y (@icourtneycries) June 23, 2024

So the 3x Super Bowl champion tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs has joined his superstar girlfriend on stage in front of Paul McCartney and 89k in London. A real sentence. Of all the timelines, this is the greatest. Long live Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce. pic.twitter.com/lmzWy47NPF — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) June 23, 2024

having your football megastar boyfriend pick you up off the floor after singing about your shitty ex in his hometown in front of 90,000 people while paul mccartney is cheering omg — ally 🦋✨🎧⸆⸉ (@ally_sheehan) June 23, 2024

Taylor queen your new boyfriend is a better actor than your last one. slay pic.twitter.com/XWglWfIZPP — val • (@karmaszone) June 23, 2024

put the brush on my face😭 pic.twitter.com/qvgbNK2jOO — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) June 23, 2024

“taylor brought her boyfriend travis kelce on stage to perform with her” pic.twitter.com/VGAexOVNJo — Ron (@midnightstrack2) June 23, 2024

Can we see Taylor sub in for a player during a Chiefs game next? It seems only fair.

Feature image: Getty & X/icourtneycries