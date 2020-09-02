Pals, it’s that time of the year again. Sephora Australia is doing another one of its glitzy Beauty Pass Sales. This will be the very last one for the year, so you better make the most of it.

Sephora’s Beauty Pass is free to join, by the way. And every $1 spent earns a point that gets you closer to your next dose of face stuff. It’s pretty much a rewards program. For example, 100 points will get you a sample of the Sunrise eyeshadow palette, in shade phlox, from Natasha Denona.

The Beauty Pass Sale is live for Sephora Australia Gold Tier members right now! Gold Tier folk also get 20% off the total amount of their purchase.

Sephora Black Tier and White Tier members will receive access to the sale on September 3 (tomorrow). Black Tier members will cop 20% off the total amount of goods, while White Tier members will get 15%.

So for purchases made online, you must be signed into your Beauty Pass account. That way, the discount will be automatically added at checkout.

If you’re headed in-store, make sure you have your Beauty Pass membership number handy or your Virtual Beauty Pass (via the app).

With all the deets aside, here’s just a little snippet of what’s on offer.

Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub

Natasha Denona Bronze Eyeshadow Palette

Sephora Collection Beauty Amplifier Smoothing Primer

Peace Out Skincare Acne Healing Dots

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Sephora’s Beauty Pass Sale will run until Sunday, September 6 (11.59pm AEST).

You can check out all the precious goods on the Sephora Australia website right HERE.