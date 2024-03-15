Second Life Markets Are In Sydney For You To Find Yourself A Second-Hand Designer Piece

The internationally successful Second Life Markets are coming to Sydney for the first time, and if you love a thrifty find then you do not want to miss out. Time to grab your cutest tote bag and get in losers, we’re going second-hand shopping.

What’s better than having a cute as hell day out with food, music, and incredible finds for your next outfit?

Having all of the above while also knowing that your next designer outfit isn’t contributing to fast fashion because it has been purchased second-hand — or as the creators of the market say: giving the piece a Second Life.

Created by Perth residents Stella Brackenridge and Meg Charnaud, the Second Life Markets are a unique opportunity where savvy shoppers can get themselves some big designer names for second-hand prices, while also enjoying live music, nibbles, and even a cheeky cocktail.

Brackenridge and Charnaud told PEDESTRIAN.TV that their goal is to create an event that focuses on “changing the stigma” around buying clothes second-hand.

“We birthed Second Life with the intention of educating people on the major issues within the fashion industry, whilst also changing the stigma against buying second-hand by showcasing only strongly curated, high quality vintage items at our events,” stated Brackenridge and Charnaud.

The event promises to offer the finest vintage fashion that Sydney has to offer, which is definitely saying something if you’ve ever been on an eight hour vintage shop crawl throughout the city’s Inner West.

Unlike a typical vintage shop marathon, the Second Life Markets will bring tonnes of different vintage curators all to one location.

Attendees will be able to purchase “rare archival clothing dating back from the 80s to 2000s.” Some notable brands that are confirmed to have pieces at the markets include:

Rick Owens,

Jean Paul Gaultier,

Maison Margiela,

Comme Des Garcons,

Balenciaga,

Gucci,

Junya Watanabe,

And more!

Pieces will be available in a variety of sizes, because even though the brands are exclusive, the event certainly isn’t!

And in case you need to take a break from all the browsing, there will also be a lineup of live DJs including Mowgli May, Elsa Pea, and YVNGCWEED. So basically it’s as good as Splendour In The Grass, except you’ll be coming home with more clothes rather than less.

When are the Second Life Markets in Sydney?

The Second Life Markets are in Sydney on Saturday March 16th.

The event will open at 12pm and close at 6pm.

Where are the Second Life Markets in Sydney?

The Second Life Markets have been brought to Sydney in partnership with the Machine Hall Precinct, which can be found at 183 Clarence Street, Sydney.

Tickets are available at the door and cost $20 for all-day entry. All vendors will accept cards and cash.

Plus, in the spirit of Second Life, be sure to bring your own reusable bag because you will need it!