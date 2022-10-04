Beauty brand Rimmel London has confirmed it is 100 per cent cruelty-free. We love to see it.

From eyeliners to nail polishes and everything in between, every single Rimmel product now has the Leaping Bunny tick of approval after the company partnered with Cruelty Free International.

“Rimmel believes in beauty without compromise: beauty that’s kind, that works, and that’s cruelty-free,” the company said in a statement.

“As one of the largest global beauty brands, with a presence in over 80 countries, Rimmel is proud to take the significant step of making cruelty-free products accessible.

“Furthermore, Rimmel is committed to ending animal testing across the beauty industry.”

But whom is the bunny that leaps, you ask? No, it’s not a sweet creature related to Beatrix Potter‘s iconic little lads Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny.

The Leaping Bunny programme is run by Cruelty Free International, and it basically helps shoppers identify cruelty-free products, such as skincare, makeup and household cleaning shiz. Yes, animal testing even extends to the goo you use to unblock your drain!

You’ll know a product is Leaping Bunny-approved if it has this iconic little logo on it. In order to rep the badge, a brand (plus its suppliers and manufacturers) must not agree to conduct animal testing after a fixed cut-off date.

The brand also has to continually monitor its suppliers and manufacturers to ensure they comply with Leaping Bunny criteria, as well as check all products, raw materials and ingredients aren’t tested on animals. This monitoring system then needs to be regularly audited by an independent body to make sure it’s all tickety-boo.

It’s a strict process but TBH, it’s absolutely essential to make sure brands are practicing what they preach when it comes to animal testing. According to Cruelty Free International, some companies try using the Leaping Bunny logo when they’re not approved to do so. Bastards, the absolute lot of them.

‘Yuge congratulations to Rimmel for achieving complete cruelty-free status. You can catch me shopping up a storm at Chemist Warehouse to celebrate the blessed event.

And if you’re in the market to support some other 100 per cent cruelty-free brands, why not try Charlotte Tilbury, CoverGirl, Garnier or The Body Shop? Go on, treat yourself.