Chunky Pendant Necklaces Are Back, So Here’s 8 Pieces To Help Live Out Yr Phoebe Buffay Dreams

If you’ve spent more than five seconds on TikTok this summer, you’ll know I’m not spouting absolute shit when I say those chunky pendant necklaces are fkn back, baby!

What was once a staple piece of ’90s fashion (á la Phoebe Buffay), is now on rotation again — and in full swing — thanks to the likes of fashion influencers Sophia Begg, Jacquie Alexander and Matilda Djerf rocking them in every other outfit post and OOTD video as of late.

The styling formula seems to be simple. You can pair these statement pieces with a v-neck or scooped top/singlet giving the necklace ample opportunity to become the focal point of your neckline. Otherwise, tops that offer full coverage and a simple design also make for good statement necklace foundations.

For the sake of anyone who isn’t wasting 15 hours a day in the depths of a silly app (read: my lifeline) and needs some visual inspo, I’ve included a video for y’all below.

If this entire conversation has you staring at your chest RN wishing you had a big sparkly heart to rotate with your Y2K-inspired layered necklaces and pearls, the following 8 pendants are the perfect way to kickstart this revival.

The best pendant necklaces available in Australia