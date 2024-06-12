87 Outfit Ideas For Olivia Rodrigo’s Australian GUTS Tour, If You Were Lucky Enough To Score Tickets

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS tour is officially coming to Australian shores, and if you were lucky enough to get tickets to one of her Sydney or Melbourne shows, you’re probably already planning your outfit. Thanks to TikTok, what people wear to gigs these days is almost as hyped as the concert itself. Just look at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour from earlier this year.

Given we were all glued to our phones for the United States, Canada, and Europe legs of Olivia’s GUTS tour, we know that her concerts are usually a sea of butterflies, purple outfits, plaid mini skirts, fishnet stockings, scrunch socks, chunky jewellery, punk platform boots, mary janes, sequins and glitter galore. So finding an on-theme ‘fit should be pretty easy, right?!

But in case you’re struggling, or are looking to get a head start, we’ve gone and done the hard work for you by scouring the internet to find as many GUTS-themed outfits as possible. We’ve drawn inspiration from each of Olivia’s albums, music videos, Instagram posts, tour outfits and awards show performances — so there’s something in here for everyone looking to spill their guts.

87 Outfit Ideas For Olivia Rodrigo’s Australian GUTS Tour

Bad Idea Right? inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour Outfits

Seeing your ex might be a bad idea, but wearing this cute as fuck outfit to Olivia Rodrigo’s Australian GUTS tour is a damn good idea. All you’ll need is a baby blue fuzzy sweater, a sequin mini skirt or shorts, a red bra, a white tank, a classic pair of Connie’s, a red heart necklace of some sort and, of course, a red lip.

Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Staple Rib Double Scoop Tank, $19.99
Venice Dentele Plunge Double Push Up Bra, $54.99
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Krista Mini Skirt, $148.56 (usually $263.73)
Large Red Puffy Heart Suede Cord Necklace, $19.99
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Dazie It’s A Mood Fluffy Knit Jumper, $79.99
MAC Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $38
BONDS Dig-Free Opaque Tight 100 Denier, $11.97 (usually $19.95)
Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, $42
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Converse Womens CT All Star Lift Hi, $99.99 (usually $139.99)

Vampire inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour Outfits

Vampire is such an iconic hit that it equally deserves an iconic ‘fit. We’d recommend dressing to kill — think a slinky red slip and fishnet tights with glitter or diamonte embellishments, paired with Dr Marten boots or Mary Janes. Finish off the look with a pearl or leather choker and some bracelets, and viola!

Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Runaway The Label Havanna Mini Dress, $129
Dr. Martens Jadon, $279.99 (usually $349.99)
Thomas Sabo Choker, $59
In Like Finn Pearl Harbor Necklace, $119
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Lover Rory Bias Cowl Neck Dress, $290
H&M Rhinestone Detail Fishnet Tights, $24.99
Dr. Martens Corran Mary Janes, $219.99 (usually $369.99
Petite Moments Rosette Tie Necklace, $35 (usually $50)
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Ruby Weridly Slip, $297

Ballad of A Homeschooled Girl GUTS  Tour outfit

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour Outfits

Ballad of A Homeschooled Girl screams graphic baby tees, pleated plaid skirts, loose neckties, fishnet stockings, knee-high socks, Converse sneakers and Dr Martens. Think Avril Lavigne meets Gossip Girl aka preppy with an edge.

Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Bisou Balm, $46
Lioness Staten Island Jacket, $65.40 (usually $109)
Alias Mae Fifi, $179.96 (usually $239.95)
Italy Love Tee, $50
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Saint Valentine Miro Pendant Necklace, $105 (usually $175)
Raie Eyewear Bambi Sunglasses, $139
Lanter Socks, $15
Zara Gathered Shoulder Bag, $65.95
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
BY.DYLN Holly Skirt, $89
Get Him Back! inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour Outfits

Olivia’s look from her Get Him Back music video is one of her more soft, yet edgy feminine looks. It’s a mix of a vintage white baby tee, a floral mini skirt with lace-up sides and her signature chunky, black platform boots.

Free People We The Free Ever Had Tee, $38
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Zemeta Attic Ballerina Skort, $292.11
Bershka Flat Boots With Buckles, $149
You & All White Crop T-Shirt Short Sleeve, $18.19 (usually $25.99)
Spell Sienna Short, $129
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
ROC Boots Australia Tulsa, $279.95

Love Is Embarrassing inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour Outfits

Olivia’s Love Is Embarrassing tour ‘fit is definitely one of her most iconic — and one we expect to see a lot of when she hits Aussie shores. It’s a cute little sequin set (mini shorts and a bra) with some fishnet tights, chunky silver jewellery, and glitter eyeshadow. We’d add some cute fill socks, chunky boots, or Sambas and call it a fit.

Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Only Hearts Shine On Bra, $183.61
Asta Resort Grace Sequinned Short, $355
Ruby Frill Ribbed Ankle Sock, $9.99
Adidas Samba OG, $180
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Yours Evans Black Sequin Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $175
Mejuir Tube Oversized Hoops, $128
Ambra Fishnet Tights, $12.95
STYLAND sequined minishorts, $291
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
 Elswyth Strappy Sequin Crop Cami, $59.95

Obsessed inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour Outfits

Tag yourself, we’re “Miss Thought She Was the One”. Olivia’s look for her Obsessed music video is one that Wednesday Addams would be proud of. She rocks a black tulle dress with a heart-pendant choker, red scrunch socks and chunky Mary Janes. We’d also round out the look with a deep red or burgundy lipstick. Oh, and don’t forget your custom white sash.

Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Coach Mini Tulle Dress, $695
Dr Martens Womens Polley T-Bar Mary Jane Shoes, $229
High Hell Jungle Starry Sky Tulle Socks, $35
Loeffler Randall Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats, $367.33
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Lace & Beads Plus Off Shoulder Ruffle Tulle Midaxi Dress, $241
Urban Outfitters Glass Icon Velvet Choker Necklace, $18 (usually $33)
Uniqlo HEATTECH Socks, $9.90
Wolf&Badger Tiered Tulle Gown, $789
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
ALLY-MAGIC White Sash, $13.51

Teenage Dream inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour Outfits

Teenage Dream reeks of Y2K nostalgia — think jelly sandals, low-waisted mini skirts, sheer tights, tulle socks, butterfly motifs, glitter galore. If it were us, you know, if we managed to get tickets, we’d go as far as selecting pieces in Olivia’s signature purple to really round out the look.

Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Ghanda Ziggy Cami, $39.95
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Melissa + Collina Strada Possession, $164.95
Dickies 874 Mini Skirt Black, $79.95
High Hell Jungle Glitter Star Sheer Tights, $55
Dyspnea Vampress Mini Dress, $336 (usually $480)
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
High Heel Jungle Papillon Tulle Sock, $35

Drivers Licence inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour Outfits

Olivia’s Drivers Licence era was her debut and the song that took the world by storm. It was all sweet innocence, double denim, jeans and a nice top, girlie dresses, crew socks, overalls and mini skirts. We also managed to find a similar top to this cut butterfly one she’s wearing in this pic.

Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Cotton On Staple Rib Scoop Neck Tank, $19.99
You & All Overall Denim, $89.99
Bydee Mariana Dress, $149
Cotton On Denim Overalls, $89.99
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Token Boudoir LaceTrim White, $10
adidas Originals Gazelle, $170
Lesia Butterfly Top, $113.51
Abrand Jeans Pleated Mini Skirt Georgia, $109.95
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Hi, $89 (usually $140)

Good 4 U inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour Outfits

When Good 4 U was released, Olivia had us all screaming it at the top of our lungs (and still does). Her cheer uniform is giving Bring It On meets Jennifer’s Body, and we’re here for it. We managed to track down a pretty similar uniform on Etsy, and some latex gloves on Amazon. Now, all you need to do is figure out if you wanna wear some chunky boots or a slick pair of dad sneakers like this Nike ones.

Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Etsy Cheerleader Uniform, $23.77
Amazon Australia Women’s Faux Leather Long Gloves, $9.99
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Nike V2K Run Shoe, $180

Deja Vu inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour Outfits

Baby, do you get Deja Vuuuuuuuuuu. We couldn’t quite find the long lime green tulle dress Olivia wears in the film clip, we did find some really cute options. Pair them with some frilly or lace socks and chunky school shoes and you’ve got yourself a concert outfit.

Meshki Satin Mini Dress With Cowl Back, $139 (usually $90)
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
ASOS DESIGN Curve Seamed Maxi Tennis Sundress, $67
Runaway The Label Havanna Mini Dress, $129
Guess All of Us, $139.95
EOS Adair, $219.95
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Token Pointelle Lace Frill Sock, $9.95

Traitor inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour Outfits

Ooft, this one might have been our favourite to source. Traitor is all floaty dresses, fur-collared coats and knee-high boots. Think Stevie Knicks or Daisy Jones.

Spell Belladonna Bias Strappy Midi Dress, $139 (usually $279)
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Tree Of Life Afghan Coat, $185.50 (usually $265)
AERE Knee High Cowgirl Leather Boots, $280
Free People Hailee Slip, $128
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour outfits
Unreal Fur Yawarr Coat, $649
VRGGRL Meet Me On The Dance Floor Maxi, $149

SOUR inspired GUTS Tour outfit

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour Outfits

Tell us why that the minute this album cover came out, we immediately wanted to recreate this look. All you need are some SOUR stickers, a plaid skirt, preferably in baby blue, a pink fluffy singlet, some chunky necklaces to layer and a whole bunch of rings. We also thought these pink spray-painted Docs would really seal the deal.

Country Road Fluffy Knit Vest, $179
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour
ASOS Glamorous Mini Pleated Kilt Skirt, $76
Redbubble y2k SOUR Sticker Pack Sticker, $3.50 (usually $4.66)
Olivia Rodrigo's Australian GUTS tour
Rhodium Pearl Heart Star Layered Necklace, $19.99
Dr Martens Womens Jadon Quad Max Rub Off, $419.99 (usually $479.99)
Silver Organic Signet Ring Pack, $10 (usually $15.99)

…aaaand that’s it, for now! I, for one, cannot wait to see everyone dressed like glittery pop-punk princesses at Olivia Rodrigo’s Australian GUTS Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo will be touring Australia and New Zealand in October 2024.

Image Credit: Olivia Rodrigo Instagram / Getty / @breemalia TikTok

