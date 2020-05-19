Nasty Gal is doing a no-bullshit 60% off sale on everything today, including sale items. Good LORD.

That’s sixty per cent off dresses, tops, bodysuits, loungewear, playsuits, jumpsuits, jeans, denim, coats and jackets, nightwear, shoes, accessories, and the Nasty Gal x Emma Louise Connolly collection. Nasty Gal has even put together a whole Working From Home category, which I have already aggressively clicked on. Also, the Casual Wear category.

Behold, the Jogger and Sweat Set for $33.60. It was 84 bucks.

Need a bit of colour? BAM. Was $120, it’s now $48.

Hiii, this looks ridiculously comfortable. I just want to mush my face into it. Was $67, now $26.80.

I know I’ve chucked a bit of WFH gear at you so here’s a couple of ~ real ~ outfits. Like clothes you would wear… outside… in the real world.

FLARE PANTS. Yours for $24.

SHOES. These will set you back $38.40, down from $96.

COAT. I miss wearing my big winter jackets / coats. This baby will cost you $79, down from $168.

It’s a bloody May mayhem, tell ya what.

Shop all the good stuff on Nasty Gal.

PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.