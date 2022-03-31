True angel Lizzo has announced her own shapewear line which she reckons is set to reinvent that pocket of fashion to make it more inclusive.

The new label — named YITTY after a nickname she had as a kid — was announced on Lizzo’s Instagram on Thursday morning with a photo of a temporary tattoo on her bum as she sports a pair of basketball short material undies from the incoming line.

“This is a dream five years in the making,” the caption read.

“Introducing YITTY: Shapewear you can wear Underwear, Overwhere, Anywhere. For every damn body.”

The range is set to provide options from extra small up to 6XL, making Lizzo’s offering far more size accessible than other shapewear brands in available right now. Not not looking at you, Skims.

Lizzo posted more previews of the newly-launched label on Instagram including a photo showing the range of sizes and shapes the Yitty knickers come in.

“This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms,” she wrote.

“I don’t know about y’all — but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body. I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON.

“@YITTY isn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard.”

Lizzo also answered a bunch of questions in a lengthy Instagram Live video after the announcement. In it, she said the range has the “softest fucking leggings ever” and will be parcelled up in sustainable packaging.

When the full range drops on April 12 (!!!) it’ll all be available through the online store — and shipped globally — and at a pop-up store at a to-be-announced location. Lizzo said she also hopes there will be brick and mortar Yitty stores across the US in the future.

Until then, we’ll be getting rid of all of our scuddy undies in preparation for this delicious new range.