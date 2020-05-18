PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Klarna to help out local Aussie designers when they need it most.

I like clothes, you like clothes, we all like clothes.

And right now, that’s a fairly good hobby to have considering there’s a comp to win $1,000 worth of – you guessed it – clothes from your fave Aussie designers.

A whopping 75 people can win $1,000 each, which means your odds are damn good, just by downloading the Klarna app and sharing in 25 words or less why you love wearing Australian brands. That should be flamin’ easy, because like, what’s not to love?

If you’re not familiar, Klarna is a Swedish-born shopping app that lets you save all of your wanted items in one destination, and then notifies you when they go on sale. It also lets you buy-now, pay-later.

READ MORE In Good News For Shopaholics, Retail Stores Are Slowly Reopening As Lockdown Eases

The competition is part of a partnership with #WeWearAustralian, which last month launched to help local Aussie brands who were struggling because of diminished sales during COVID-19.

Powered by Showroom X, it saw 100 local participating designers like The Daily Edited, Manning Cartell, Ellery, We Are Kindred, Mara & Mine, Matin, Bassike, Rebecca Vallance, Le Specs and many more offer special offers to its customers.

Klarna and the participating brands are also providing a channel for the industry to care for the wider community, through direct support of Aussie charities Dressed for Success and Thread Together.

“Despite the havoc of these unprecedented times, it is so wonderful to see the Australian Fashion community step up and come together,” Leila Naja Hibri, CEO of The Australian Fashion Council, told Marie Claire.

“For those who can, please support your favourite Australian designer by buying Australian and wearing Australian. Help Australian Fashion unite, help Australian Fashion survive.”

By hosting this comp, Klarna is essentially injecting $75K into the Aussie fashion industry when it needs it most.