We've partnered with Klarna to help you kickstart self-care season.

If 2020 has made you want to cry one (or 20) times – we feel you. It’s been one bumpy ride but it’s the little things in life that have got us through. Everyone’s got their thing but honestly a face mask here and there doesn’t go astray. And now, you have the chance to win not only a face mask, but a stellar lineup of self-care treats.

The good people over at Klarna are giving three lucky souls the chance to win a beauty prize pack from Adore Beauty valued at $1K. We know what you’re thinking – that’s a lot of lusciousness – and you’re not wrong.

If you’re not familiar with the Klarna app, it’s about to change the way you shop. Basically it’s like a hub where you can shop anywhere online, save the things you’re lusting over and receive notifications when they go on sale, because we all love to save a buck. You can expect to see an epic lineup of retailers on there like Adore Beauty, ASOS, Bed Threads, Nobody Denim and a bunch more.

But that’s not all. Klarna also allows you to pay off your purchases in four interest-free instalments for those times your eyes are bigger than your wallet (which is always).

So now that we’re all frothing on the app, you’re probably ready to enter the comp already. All you gotta do is tell us in 25 words or less what is the worst beauty remedy you’ve ever heard of. Lay it on us good, we want to hear all about it. Chances are you’ve probably done it yourself at one point or another as well (don’t pretend you haven’t).

Peep the full product lineup below and do be warned, there’s some absolute bangers in there.

So if you’re keen to slap on a face mask, draw a piping hot bath and light a deliciously-scented candle then go on and enter the competition already. Klarna are just waiting to give this bad boy away and a pampering session is calling your name.

Someone’s gotta win right, and it could just be you – you wiley, self-care devil.