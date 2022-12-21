For a while now I’ve been haunted by TikToks of people testing out a base foundation by Il Makiage that claims to perfectly match skin tones from nothing but an online quiz. It’s got something ridiculous like 300,000 reviews. I finally buckled and decided to cop a bottle to see if it was all it’s cracked up to be.

The Woke Up Like This foundation is currently available in 50 shades for all skin tones and claims to be the “best medium-to-full coverage foundation” on the market.

It goes for $68 a pop on the Il Makiage website, which is more in the designer price range. It apparently uses “optically corrective powders” and I assume some kind of dark sorcery to match your skin.

But is it worth the hype? Can a quick online quiz really pick exactly what your skin looks like? Will this foundation actually look good on my pale-ass, red-undertoned, dry skin or will I be left to continue to use my beloved CC cream?

Does the viral Il Makiage foundation actually work?

I put my review into a delightful TikTok form for your viewing pleasure. Do enjoy.

Honestly, I rate it. I don’t often wear foundation so I was a bit nervous about a mid-to-full-coverage one possibly feeling too heavy on my skin. But this Il Makiage range felt light and like I wasn’t wearing anything more than the CC cream I usually chuck on.

So how do they do it? The online quiz asks what your skin type is and your preferred coverage and finish. It then shows you a range of photos of skin tones and asks you to choose the closest to what your skin looks like that day. Each set of photos narrows the tone down further to the point where I almost couldn’t tell the difference by the end of it.

As for the foundation’s colour-matching prowess, I’m actually pretty impressed with how close it was to my actual skin tone. It covered the redness of my skin well and didn’t sit off my face like other foundations tend to do.

It’s a bit baffling that picking out a bunch of images online that you think match up to what your skin looks like actually produces some pretty solid results.

So I guess it passes the test and those hundreds of thousands of positive reviews for the Il Makiage Woke Up Like This foundation aren’t a load of shit.