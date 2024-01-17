It’s Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary And There’s No Better Way To Celebrate Than Buying A Pair Of Crocs

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The girlies are eating good today, folks. This year is Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary, meaning she’s going to get a bunch of collaborations with different brands. First up is Crocs, which has announced its latest collaboration with the world’s cutest mascot.

Yeah, you heard that right. You can currently get Hello Kitty Crocs and Jibbitz, and the best part is, the shoes look fucking amazing.

Before we get into what products are available, I need everyone to see this trailer for the shoes that dropped five days ago. “High heels on Hello Kitty” is my new favourite thing to watch on my phone. It’s just on repeat constantly and everyone is sick of hearing me talk about it, but once you see a giant Hello Kitty stomping around Tokyo in her high-heeled Crocs, you’ll be addicted to watching the seamlessly-looped video, too.

Shop Hello Kitty x Crocs shoes

Hello Kitty Classic Clogs First up, we have the Hello Kitty Classic Clogs which have ears and whiskers on the design and are inspired by her blue overalls and big, red bow. They also come with a Jibbitz charm of Hello Kitty’s red bow. Shop them here, $94.99

Hello Kitty Stomp Slides Then we have the Hello Kitty Stomp Slides which are giving me life. The glittery red and white combo is *chef’s kiss*, these would be perfect for a girl’s night out. These babies also come with Hello Kitty’s red bow Jibbitz charm. Shop them here, $159.99

Hello Kitty Siren Clogs There’s no doubt about it, the Hello Kitty Siren Clogs are the star of the show. Even Hello Kitty herself is wearing them in the trailer. Featuring a 9.2cm heel and Jibbitz charms, including the red bow, Hello Kitty’s face and a standing Hello Kitty, these shoes are the cutest. Shop them here, $179.99

Hello Kitty and Friends Classic Clog These pink Classic Clogs not only feature Hello Kitty but also her other Sanrio friends, including My Melody, Kuromi, Badtz-maru and more in the form of Jibbitz charms. Shop them here, $79.99

Hello Kitty x Crocs Jibbitz charms

If you already have loads of Crocs at home and just want the charms, this is what’s available.

Shop the full range of Hello Kitty x Crocs products here.