Ooft, The Hard Yakka x Thrills Collab Is 25% Off Right Now If Ya Need Some New Threads

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Ooft, if you really enjoy the grunge workwear aesthetic, we’ve got some good news for you. The legends at Thrills Co. have teamed up with Aussie workwear label Hard Yakka to design the streetwear x workwear collaboration of your dreams.

The range consists of men’s, women’s and unisex pieces. You can stock up on everything from cargo-style work pants, long sleeves and tees to coveralls, carpenters’ jackets, and denim. Sounds pretty good, huh?!

I know what you’re thinking, a collab like this will probably set you back some sweet cashola, but right now, pretty much the entire range is 25% off.

We’re talking jeans and trousers for under $80, t-shirts for under $40, shorts for under $70, and jackets and hoodies for under $90.

Let’s take a look at some pieces, shall we?

K, but I need those coveralls.

Aside from the pieces that are on sale, the collab also has some cute accessories like six-panel hats, beanies, water bottles, tote bags, and socks that would look pretty sweet in your wardrobe or work vehicle — some of which are even a part of the sale too.

All sale items are as marked, and word on the street is that the sale runs until the end of July. But it looks like things are selling pretty quickly, so you might wanna load up your cart and ‘ave at it ASAP.

The sale is happening on the Hard Yakka website, which is conveniently located here.

Image Credit: Hard Yakka x Thrills